On Saturday, May 27, the Maharashtra Police filed an FIR against one individual identified as Akram Patel and 4 other unidentified persons for brutally beating 2 Sikh minors leading to the death of one of them. The FIR has been filed under sections 302, 307, 341, 143, 147, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. No sections of POCSO have been added though.

. The victims were accused to be thieves and were attacked by Akram and 4-5 other unidentified persons on May 27. The incident is said to have happened in the Tadkalas region of Parbhani district.

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the two minors, Arunsingh and Kripalsingh, were accompanied by one of their relatives identified as Gorasingh Dudhani. The three had gone to catch pigs at 3 am on May 26. They found no pigs and were blocked by Akram and 4-5 other men while they were returning to their homes. The accused persons are said to have blocked the victims near the Idgah.

The victims were brutally beaten with iron rods by the accused men resulting in severe injuries. “They poured spicy chutney into our eyes. They also broke our left arm and left leg. Later, one of them asked Akram regarding action to be taken against us. Akram then ordered saying ‘Maro salon ko (kill them)’. One of them then hit an iron rod on Arunsingh’s head and also beat Kripalsingh in his intestine. Kirpalsingh was also hit by the rod on his head after which he became unconscious,” Gorasingh Dudhani mentioned in the FIR.

He also said that they cried and yelled after Akram and other men started beating them. “Many people gathered around. They also asked Akram to stop beating us and call the police instead but to no avail,” he continued.

The victims were, after some time, taken to the government hospital in Parbhani where doctors declared Kirpalsingh dead. The other two persons, Gorasingh and Arunsingh are believed to be serious and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Reportedly, while Gorasingh mentioned in the FIR that he and two of his relatives were attacked by the accused, he failed to mention the reason behind the attack. Team OpIndia contacted Gorasingh’s relative to know the truth. He said that the victims were beaten by the accused after they thought that these minors were thieves.

Complaint lodged by one of the victims (Copy obtained by OpIndia)

“Our children did nothing. We keep animals and nurture them. That day, these three went looking for the pigs but didn’t find any. On their way back, they were accused of theft by some people and were brutally beaten. One of them has died. The other two are serious at the hospital,” Gorasingh’s relative confirmed.

Team OpIndia also tried calling the Tadkalas Police Station but no information could be obtained. The report will be updated once additional information has been obtained. The FIR has been filed under sections 302, 307, 341, 143, 147, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.