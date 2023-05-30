Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Passenger on Goa to Delhi Air India flight assaults crew members, handed over to security personnel

ANI
Air India
Representative Image (Source: New India Express)
2

A passenger on a Delhi-bound Air India flight was handed over to security personnel for “unruly behaviour” with crew members during the flight.

An Air India spokesperson said the passenger continued with “the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour” after the plane landed in Delhi. The airline has reported the matter to DGCA. 

“A passenger on our flight AI882, Goa to Delhi, on May 29, 2023, behaved in an unruly manner. The said passenger verbally abused the crew members and then went on to physically assault one of them on board. On landing at Delhi airport, the passenger continued with the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour and was handed over to the security personnel We have also reported the incident to the regulator,” the spokesperson said.

“Safety of our crew and passengers is of utmost importance to us and we strongly condemn this unruly behaviour of the passenger. We will offer all support to the affected crew members,” the spokesperson added.

Delhi Police and CISF have also been informed of the incident. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

