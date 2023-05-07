Sunday, May 7, 2023
Jammu and Kashmir: Major tragedy averted as police recover 5-6 kg IED in Pulwama, a terror associate arrested

Following the disclosure by an arrested man named Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam in the Pulwama region, police officials were able to discover about 5–6 kg of IEDs.

OpIndia Staff
IEDs recovered by Pulwama Police.
Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered by Pulwama Police. (Source: Twitter account of Kashmir Zone Police)
Jammu and Kashmir was spared a massive tragedy after a terrorist associate was captured and a large number of improvised explosive devices (IED) were found by the police. Following the disclosure by an arrested man named Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam in the Pulwama region, police officials were able to discover about 5–6 kg of IEDs.

This was revealed by Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter. An inquiry is underway after a case was filed in this matter.

One terrorist identified as Abid Wani, son of Mohd Rafiq Wani and residence of Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba, was neutralised in an encounter with the security forces yesterday. Incriminating materials and an AK-47 rifle were retrieved from his possession.

The security in North Kashmir has been stepped up after three consecutive clashes. Five terrorists were killed in these confrontations and more security guards have been stationed on the ground. Drones are also employed for aerial observation. Three of the five slain terrorists were from South Kashmir.

The security personnel are assisted by the sniffer dogs as they scan vehicles at numerous checkpoints installed to thwart the movement of terrorists or explosives from one location to another.

Later this month, the G20 working group will travel to Kashmir for tourism, therefore the security apparatus has been placed on high alert.

The presence of terrorists in north Kashmir near the Gulmarg tourist resort has given rise to apprehensions of a major terror attack in the Valley. However, the security agencies are working in coordination and they have assured that they are capable to deal with any challenge.

Two days had passed since a terrorist ambush in the Kandi forest, Rajouri claimed the lives of five Indian Army soldiers. On Saturday morning, the security forces made contact with the terrorists who were holed up, and one ultra was killed in the subsequent gunbattle. The Army believed it expected the engagement to result in the injury of another terrorist.

