Saturday, May 13, 2023
Updated:

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra finally get engaged: See pictures

Reports of something brewing between Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra started doing the rounds earlier this year when the duo were snapped multiple times at airports and restaurants. The meetings gave steam to rumours of a possible romantic relationship blossoming between the two.

OpIndia Staff
Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra engagement
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra (Image Source: https://twitter.com/raghav_chadha)
6

Amidst speculations of being in a relationship, AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra have finally got engaged. The AAP leader took to Twitter to share pictures of the duo after their engagement.

“Everything I prayed for…She said yes!” Chadha tweeted along with his pictures with the actor.

The engagement ceremony took place at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, promising a lively Punjabi celebration. Alongside Parineeti’s close family and friends, her elder sister Priyanka Chopra also graced the festivities in Delhi today. As she embarked on her journey to attend the engagement ceremony, the talented actress from ‘Citadel’ was spotted and captured at the London airport.

The ceremony reportedly commenced at 5 PM, following Sikh traditions with a Sukhmani Sahib Path, followed by an Ardas at 6 PM. The couple has planned a Bollywood-themed ceremony, inviting their loved ones to join in the joyous occasion. Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab’s Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann were also among the dignitaries expected at the event.

Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their “union”. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav’s pictures.”I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes,” he said in a tweet.

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

