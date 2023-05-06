Saturday, May 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsRahul Gandhi’s Delhi University visit was unauthorised, students got into trouble and they didn’t...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi’s Delhi University visit was unauthorised, students got into trouble and they didn’t get food: DU Proctor Rajni Abbi

"You reached at lunchtime, during which food is prepared for only 75 people, sometimes 5-7 people reach more but you come and hijack the whole situation with a mob coming there who are not even students," the proctor said

ANI
3

Delhi University on Saturday raised objection to former MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the men’s hostel at Delhi University, calling it “unauthorised”.

DU Proctor Rajni Abbi alleged that the former MP had not taken any permission for the visit, and his visit led to trouble for the students and they were not able to get food. Speaking to ANI, the Proctor of DU, Rajni Abbi said, “Our objection is that Rahul Gandhi visited Delhi University unauthorizedly. This is not a public place that you have reached while roaming around. You reached at lunchtime, during which food is prepared for only 75 people, sometimes 5-7 people reach more but you come and hijack the whole situation with a mob coming there who are not even students. They are outsiders”.

“This is not right that the students of the hostel get into trouble because of this. Students have given written complaints that they did not get food,” he added.

Rajni Abbi further alleged that Rahul Gandhi had not taken “any permission” about the interaction.

“Rahul Gandhi breached security during the DU Campus visit because he has not even taken permission from anyone. He should at least inform Proctor’s office. You have Z+ security. If accidentally anything happens who would be responsible?” the proctor said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited Delhi University’s Post Graduate Men’s Hostel in Delhi University North Campus and interacted with students

Rahul Gandhi during his visit sought to know about the issues faced by the students and their career plans. He also had lunch with the students at the hostel.

Last month, Former Congress President Gandhi had interacted with students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission examinations in Mukherjee Nagar area. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Police invested time in catching pigs instead of criminals’: Eyewitness recalls how police were puppets in the hands of Mukhtar Ansari

OpIndia Staff -

‘Muslim daughters should be made doctors, engineers, not child-producing machines’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma bats for UCC in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

Autorickshaw driver Sadhu Magar who received death threats over free rides to ‘The Kerala Story’ moviegoers gets police protection

OpIndia Staff -

VHP and Bajrang Dal send defamation notice to Congress for comparing Bajrang Dal with banned terror groups, seeks ₹100 crore compensation

OpIndia Staff -

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to Delhi LG claiming he paid for decor in Kejriwal’s home, pens a love letter for Jacqueline Fernandes

OpIndia Staff -

‘White girls’ ordeal might make them believe our story is real’: Adah Sharma asks The Kerala Story detractors to Google ‘ISIS’ and ‘brides’

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Dr Walliul Islam and his wife booked for torturing their minor ‘adopted daughter’; Islam was charged in a similar case in 2017

OpIndia Staff -

Manipur Violence: Situation under control after 54 deaths, IndiGo announces additional flights, 5 hill-based militants and 2 jawans killed in two encounters

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: 72-year-old man dies by suicide after college girl uploads their secretly-shot sex video on porn site

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead by unknown assailants. Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
630,934FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com