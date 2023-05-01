Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has been everywhere in media these days as leftist media found a poster child for anti-Modi rhetoric in him. Following Malik’s interview with Karan Thapar for leftist propaganda outlet The Wire, infamous for its Tek Fog and Meta hitjobs, the former governor has been highly visible in the media.

In that interview, Malik went into overdrive to not only paint the Modi administration in a negative light but also to cast aspersions on the Pulwama terrorist attack.

Interestingly, while the ‘liberal elites’ are busy eulogising Satya Pal Malik for his ‘candid’ interview with Karan Thapar, another video of the former Governor’s old interview has re-surfaced and is going viral online. Inthe video, he is not only seen evading questions but also losing his cool at a journalist who dared to pose not-so-comfortable questions at him.

The clip which is going viral is that of Times Now Navbharat journalist Sushant Singh interviewing Satya Pal Malik in 2021 when he was the governor of Meghalaya. In the interview, the news anchor asked Malik about the farm laws and the protests that followed.

Sushant Sinha questioned Malik, asking why he didn’t resign as governor to show his support for the farmers if he was unhappy with the farm laws (which were later repealed by the central government). Looking visibly uncomfortable with the question posed to him, Satya Pal Malik snapped at the news anchor and said, “I am not happy with your attitude, in fact, I made a mistake by agreeing to give you an interview. You shouldn’t treat me like that.”

To this, the anchor is heard saying to Satya Pal Malik, “I was very politely asking what the public wanted to know from you.” At this moment, Malik lashed out at the journalist, adding, “I don’t care what the public thinks, and I’m not interested in your politeness.”

Satya Pal Malik further added, “I was made the governor by the PM and the President of India, if they ask me to step down I will.”

The then-governor of Meghalaya became agitated with the anchor again when he continued to question him about his opinions on the legalisation of the MSP, or Minimum Support Price, which was one of the main demands of the farmers who were protesting. Malik responded, “Don’t put all this forcefully in my mouth, I am greeting you and taking your leave, I have to go somewhere. I spend my day talking to journalists. Nobody has ever treated me this way.”

Notably, during the farm bills protests, Satyapal Malik was invited as a Speaker at the Global Jatt Summit where he made several contentious remarks. Speaking at the Summit, Malik had claimed that even Indira Gandhi knew about her impending fate after Operation Bluestar. “When Mrs Gandhi destroyed the Akal Takht, she performed a ‘Maha Mritunjaya yagna’ at her farmhouse,” he alleged. He claimed that Indira Gandhi told Arun Nehru about the threat to her life.

While hinting at the possibility of drastic consequences for not revoking farm laws, Malik emphasised, “Indira Gandhi knew that she would be killed and she was killed. They killed General Vaidya in Pune and General Dwyer in London. I have even said that don’t test the patience of the Sikh community.”

He further insinuated that the incumbent government could face similar consequences if farm laws are not rolled back.

How Satya Pal Malik rose to become the blue-eyed boy of the liberal elites

It is interesting to note that Satya Pal Malik, who was until a few months ago a target of criticism for the liberal ecosystem because he represented the Modi government, suddenly became the centre of attention for the liberal ideologues after his interview with Karan Thapar.

Since then, Satyapal Malik is being invited for more and more ‘interviews’ by the leftist media where he has been ‘candidly’ pushing the liberal narrative disparaging the Modi administration.

Satya Pal Malik was recently invited for interviews by leftist ‘journalists’ like Arfa Khanum Sherwani and Ravish Kumar, the ex-NDTV ‘journalist’ who is currently on YouTube.