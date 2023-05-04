The first round of voting for the civic elections is currently taking place in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, a video linked to the election from Meerut is going viral on social media. Here, the attempt to sway the electorate with the promise of Biryani failed since there was not enough of it, and the crowd left with the containers.

Hanifa Ansari, a Dhawai Nagar resident and councilor candidate for the Samajwadi Party, is contesting from Ward 80 in the Nauchandi neighbourhood of the Meerut police station. She prepared biryani on Wednesday in an effort to win over voters and a massive throng came over to partake in the feast. The food eventually ran out though, and in a funny turn of events, people picked the biryani pot and tried to flee with it.

The guests ran after the utensil which had the biryani and the spectacle continued for a long time. The Nauchandi police station was alerted to the viral video, and the authorities are considering charging the candidate with breaking the code of conduct.

Meanwhile, a case was registered by the Lisari Gate police in Meerut for breaking the model code of conduct after a video featuring Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) mayoral candidate Hashmat Malik with huge wads of cash went viral on social media on Monday. He is with several of his supporters, one of which can be seen carrying a bundle of 500-rupee notes, the value of which is estimated to be 5,00,000 rupees.

The police have also apprehended 4 individuals, 3 of whom are women, for attempting to cast fictitious ballots in the Sambhal district’s Chandausi local council. The women who were taken into custody for voting fraudulently attempted to do it while donning burqas. One of the charged individuals had previously exercised her right to vote. The woman also created a ruckus at the polling station.

Voting for the first phase of urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh is currently underway. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP supremo Mayawati, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak were among the early voters.