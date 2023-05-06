Saturday, May 6, 2023
Two stalkers on a two-wheeler chase KKR captain Nitish Rana’s wife Saachi Marwah’s car in Delhi, hit her vehicle

Saachi Marwah sought to report the incident to the Delhi Police, but the police that she should let the matter go since she had "reached home safely."

Saachi Marwah, the wife of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana, was recently in Delhi when two youths began following her car and hitting it for no reason at all. She was horrified by the incident and turned to Instagram to share it with her followers.

Two miscreants on a two-wheeler began to chase Marwah and damaged her vehicle while Marwah was inside the car. According to her Instagram Stories, Saachi Marwah sought to report the incident to the Delhi Police, but the officials were unhelpful. When she tried to file a complaint, she was advised by the police that she should let the matter go since she had “reached home safely.”

The police also instructed Marwah, who was on call at the time, to write down the vehicle numbers of the miscreants in case such an incident happened again.

“Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased and the police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘So now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I’ll take their phone numbers also!” Saachi Marwah wrote on her Instagram story.

Nitish Rana, Saachi Marwah’s husband, is the current captain of the two-time IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. So far this season, Rana has been one of his team’s finest players, scoring 275 runs in 10 matches.

