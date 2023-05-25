Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on Thursday, May 25, release a montage video in commemoration of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Australia. PM Albanese called the Indian PM his friend and also thanked him for the visit.

The footage shows the prime ministers of Australia and India at their multiple engagements across the country including excerpts from the event in Sydney where PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora.

Thank you to my friend @narendramodi for visiting Australia. pic.twitter.com/rEjiyxhtuR — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 25, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India after over fifty engagements and traveling across three nations on Thursday, May 25. He visited three nations, Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia during his time away, and met over 12 global leaders.

Pm Modi left for Hiroshima in Japan, for the G7 Summit on May 19. He proceeded to visit Papua New Guinea next, for the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), a grouping of India and 14 Pacific Island countries, making him the first Indian prime minister to go to the country.

PM Modi concluded the visit with his final destination in Sydney, Australia, where he met his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, and also addressed a major event organised by the Indian community there.

It should be noted that Narendra Modi is renowned for his tight relationships and interpersonal bonds with foreign leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who has admired his strong leadership and broad popularity among the populace.