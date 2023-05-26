‘I am being implicated, once I go to Bengal, I won’t return’: ‘The Diary of West Bengal’ director summoned for questioning by the West Bengal police

Following the release of the trailer of the upcoming film ‘The Diary of West Bengal’ produced by Jitendra Narayan Singh, the film’s director, and writer Sanoj Mishra has been summoned by the Kolkata police, as it has been claimed that the film attempts to defame the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Sanoj Mishra has been asked to appear before the Kolkata police for questioning on May 30.

This comes after a complaint was reportedly lodged against the film at Amherst Street police station in Kolkata this month over the allegations that the movie tried to defame the West Bengal CM.

Sanoj Mishra (Director) received legal notice against film 'Diary Of West Bengal', produced by Jitendra Narayan Singh.



Director Sanoj Mishra has been issued a legal notice by Amherst Street police station under Section 41A of the CrPC. Regarding this film, an FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC, the IT Act, and the Cinematography Act.

“Ref: Amherst Street Police Station, Kolkata Case no. 90, Dated-11.05.2023 U/s 120B/153A/501/504/505/295A Indian Penal Code read with section 66D/84B Information Technology Act’ 2000 and section 7, Cinematograph Act’ 1952. In exercise of the power conferred under sub-section (1) of section 41A of CrPC I hereby inform you that during the investigation of above referred case, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances of this case,” the notice reads.

The notice further directed Sanoj Mishra to appear before Inspector Subhabrata Kar, Additional Officer-in-Charge of Amherst Street Police Station May 30.

The film ‘The Diary of West Bengal’ is centred around the illegal influx of Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis extremist communities in the state. The trailer for the film depicts how the settlement of the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators is being facilitated by the state government.

The trailer also referenced an incident wherein 200 houses of Hindus were burnt down in Naliakhali village in 2013. It additionally portrays Mamata Banerjee’s agitation against the implementation of CAA and NRC laws in the state.

Reacting to the legal notice served by the West Bengal police, Director Sanoj Mishra asserted that his film is based on facts. He also expressed his apprehension that the West Bengal police might arrest him and get him killed in the jail itself. Mishra also clarified that his intention is not to malign the image of the state.

#WATCH | Sanoj Mishra, director of the Hindi film "The Diary of West Bengal" speaks on the notice severed to him by the West Bengal police alleging that the director is trying to defame Bengal with this film, says, "My intention is not to malign the image of the state. We have… https://t.co/N00BlnwqOx pic.twitter.com/SOrakPdjCe — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

“I made a film based on facts.” I urge Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister to take note of the situation. West Bengal is experiencing a spike in mass murders, rapes, and a Hindu exodus. I did much research, and the film is entirely factual.”

“Once I go to West Bengal I will not return. I am being implicated in a bogus case. They have charged me under such sections as if I am a criminal or terrorist. However, I have completed all of the necessary preparations for the film, which will be released by August, if everything goes smoothly. “I will see to it that the film is released,” he stated.