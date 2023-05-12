Many attempts have been made to intimidate the people connected with The Kerala Story ever since its trailer was released. Now in the latest incident, Sudipto Sen, the director of the movie has received a fresh threat from Muzaffarpur, Bihar where the film’s posters were also set on fire.

The threat was issued by ‘Haq-e-Hindustan,’ a self-styled social organisation which offered a reward of Rs 21 lakh for whoever gouges out the eye of the director of the multilingual project. The announcement was made by Tamanna Hashmi, the Morcha’s president.

He claimed that an attempt has been made to defame Muslims through it. He referred to the film as provocative and demanded to impose a ban on it. These accusations were made at a demonstration that was held close to the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Memorial by members of the group.

Earlier, a crew member of the film had received a message from an unknown number which read, “Don’t step out of the house alone. You did not do well by showing this story in the film.”

Sudipto Sen filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police, after which the police took cognizance of the matter and provided security to the man. Sadhu Magar, an auto driver who offered free rides to anyone who went to watch the film received multiple death threats from both India and abroad and had to be assigned police protection.

Notably, the cinema venture which was released on May 5 is enjoying a phenomenal response despite all the objections from Muslims, liberals and the opposition parties and has already minted more than 80 crores at the domestic box office in the first seven days of its release. It is now being screened in more than 37 countries.

The Kerala Story follows the life of Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Hindu girl played by Adah Sharma who is brainwashed into embracing Islam by her Muslim friend, married a Muslim man and escapes to Syria along with her spouse where she is sent to ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and is tortured there.

The movie is focused on how non-Muslim girls particularly from the Hindu community are duped into engaging in love jihad and are later exploited for nefarious agendas by the Islamists.