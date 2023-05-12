Friday, May 12, 2023
HomeNews ReportsThe Kerala Story: Haq-e-Hindustan's Tamanna Hashmi issues threat, offers 21 lakhs to anyone who...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

The Kerala Story: Haq-e-Hindustan’s Tamanna Hashmi issues threat, offers 21 lakhs to anyone who cuts the film Director Sudipto Sen’s eyes out

Earlier, a crew member of the film had received a message from an unknown number which read, "Don't step out of the house alone. You did not do well by showing this story in the film."

OpIndia Staff
The film's director (R) has received a threat from group called Haq-e-Hindustan (L).
The film's director (right) has received a threat from group called Haq-e-Hindustan (left). (Source: OpIndia Hindi)
26

Many attempts have been made to intimidate the people connected with The Kerala Story ever since its trailer was released. Now in the latest incident, Sudipto Sen, the director of the movie has received a fresh threat from Muzaffarpur, Bihar where the film’s posters were also set on fire.

The threat was issued by ‘Haq-e-Hindustan,’ a self-styled social organisation which offered a reward of Rs 21 lakh for whoever gouges out the eye of the director of the multilingual project. The announcement was made by Tamanna Hashmi, the Morcha’s president.

He claimed that an attempt has been made to defame Muslims through it. He referred to the film as provocative and demanded to impose a ban on it. These accusations were made at a demonstration that was held close to the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Memorial by members of the group.

Earlier, a crew member of the film had received a message from an unknown number which read, “Don’t step out of the house alone. You did not do well by showing this story in the film.”

Sudipto Sen filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police, after which the police took cognizance of the matter and provided security to the man. Sadhu Magar, an auto driver who offered free rides to anyone who went to watch the film received multiple death threats from both India and abroad and had to be assigned police protection.

Notably, the cinema venture which was released on May 5 is enjoying a phenomenal response despite all the objections from Muslims, liberals and the opposition parties and has already minted more than 80 crores at the domestic box office in the first seven days of its release. It is now being screened in more than 37 countries.

The Kerala Story follows the life of Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Hindu girl played by Adah Sharma who is brainwashed into embracing Islam by her Muslim friend, married a Muslim man and escapes to Syria along with her spouse where she is sent to ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and is tortured there.

The movie is focused on how non-Muslim girls particularly from the Hindu community are duped into engaging in love jihad and are later exploited for nefarious agendas by the Islamists.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

The Kerala Story continues its phenomenal run at the box office earning more than Rs 80 crore in 7 days, to enter the Rs...

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana: Mausam Khan poses as Prem and gives expensive gifts to trap a Hindu girl, rapes and forces her to convert and marry at...

OpIndia Staff -

DPS Mathura Road receives bomb threat over email, turns out to be a hoax after search

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court stays promotion of 68 judicial officers as district judges in Gujarat, list includes the judge who convicted Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC directs Sudarshan News, SM platforms to delete report of alleged forced conversion of a Sikh woman by Azmat Ali Khan, cites ‘threats’...

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur: One Chhote Shah slashes the nose of his wife, Rukhsar, over suspicion of adultery, kills his daughter and then commits suicide himself

OpIndia Staff -

Brother of aide of Tillu Tajpuria commits suicide, was ‘highly disturbed’ by the stabbing of the gangster inside Tihar jail: Delhi police

OpIndia Staff -

‘Influenced by mosque, don’t want to convert, but want to pray’: Hindu girl living with ‘Muslim friend’ wants to offer namaz, claims threats from...

OpIndia Staff -

EC raps Congress for claiming EVMs from South Africa are being used in Karnataka polls: Read about Congress’ blatant lies and EC’s counter

OpIndia Staff -

Sydney’s Khalistan Referendum propaganda event by terror org Sikhs For Justice cancelled by Blacktown City Council: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
631,930FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com