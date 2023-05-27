A prominent US lawmaker Grace Meng submitted legislation titled “Diwali Day Act” in Congress on Friday, May 26, to make the Hindu festival of Diwali a national holiday in the country and tweeted about the same.

“Diwali is one of the most important days of the year for billions of people across the globe and for countless families and communities in Queens, New York, and the United States,” she stated during a virtual news conference in the US soon after introducing the bill in the House of Representatives.

Today, I was proud to announce the introduction of the #Diwali Day Act, my bill that would make Diwali a federal holiday. Thank you to all my government colleagues and the many advocates who joined me to express their support.https://t.co/GPrnt92jM1 — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) May 26, 2023

The Festival of Lights would become the 12th legally acknowledged holiday in the United States if the proposed act is enacted by Congress and signed into law by the President. Different communities from throughout the nation have applauded the development.

“Diwali celebrations are a wonderful time here in Queens, and each year it is easy to see how important this day is to so many people. America’s strength is derived from the diverse experiences, cultures, and communities that make up this nation,” the First Vice Chair of the Congressional Asian-Pacific American Caucus remarked.

“My Diwali Day Act is one step toward educating all Americans on the importance of this day and celebrating the full face of American diversity. I look forward to shepherding this bill through Congress,” she added.

“This year, we saw our entire state speak with one voice in support of recognising Diwali and the South Asian community,” New York Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar said while welcoming the move.

She further mentioned, “My extraordinary partner in government, Congresswoman Meng is now taking the movement national with her historic legislation to make Diwali a federal holiday. Together, we are showing that Diwali is an American holiday. To the over 4 million Americans who celebrate Diwali, your government sees you and hears you.”

Senator Jeremy Cooney of New York State praised Grace Meng for her ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the Asian-American community and noted that designating Diwali as a federal holiday not only respects individuals who observe it but also draws attention to a cultural custom that some Americans do not experience generally.

New York City Councilman Shekar Krishnan commented, “Diwali is a special holiday for so many South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities. As the first Indian American ever elected to NYC government, I am so proud to support Congresswoman Meng’s legislation to establish ‘Deepavali’ as a federal holiday. It is crucial that children like my own are able to officially celebrate our holidays with their families in a way that I was not able to grow up.”

The Diwali Day Act was introduced in the House of Representatives to widespread support from the Indian community. Sim J Singh Attariwala, Senior Policy and Advocacy Manager of The Sikh Coalition voiced, “The recognition of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas is pivotal to enriching the cultural fabric of the United States and fostering greater understanding and appreciation for the rich South Asian diaspora.”

“Today is a milestone that demonstrates our visibility, our contributions, and the progress we are making in the United States with the Diwali Day Act,” proclaimed Richard David, Board Member at the Indo-Caribbean Alliance.

Nikunj Trivedi, president of the Coalition of Hindus of North America, congratulated the Congresswoman and said that this joyful festival is observed by millions of Americans and represents the triumph of good over evil and of light over darkness. He added that it also brings people from all walks of life together to cherish goodness, well-being, peace, and prosperity, things that everyone can value and benefit from.

Ria Chakrabarty, Policy Director for Hindus for Human Rights noted, “As Hindu Americans, we are so glad to see a bill to honour the multitude of celebrations that take place across the Indian subcontinent, the Caribbean, and beyond on Diwali.”

“It is high time to recognise Diwali as a holiday in US public schools. Our children should be treated equally. As our children celebrate other cultures, others should celebrate and learn about our culture as well. This is the only way we can teach children to have mutual respect, mutual understanding, and mutual acceptance,” said Dr. Neeta Jain, founder, and president of the International Ahimsa Foundation.

Notably, in April, the US state of Pennsylvania declared Diwali as a state holiday. The state House passed a bill recognising the Hindu festival as an official holiday.

The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill. 🪔🪔 pic.twitter.com/CU6mDb7dYk — Senator Nikil Saval (@SenatorSaval) April 26, 2023

The legislation designating Diwali as a state holiday was submitted in February of this year by two Pennsylvania senators, Greg Rothman and Nikil Saval. According to India American Impact, Pennsylvania is home to more than 600,000 Asian Americans, with Indian Americans making up the largest segment. Nearly 200,000 Indian Americans in the state celebrate Diwali each year.

The auspicious Hindu festival of Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is observed by millions of people all over the world. It is referred to as the “Festival of Lights” and represents the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The Indian diaspora as well as people from other ethnic backgrounds celebrate the festival in the United States.