On Thursday (May 11), a 38-year-old man named Chhote Shah severed the nose of his wife, and strangled his daughter to death before taking his own life.

The incident took place in the Hanuman Vihar area in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. On receiving information about the matter, the police rushed to the spot and admitted the accused’s wife Rukshar to the hospital.

The bodies of Chhote Shah and his 14-year-old daughter were sent for post-mortem. As per reports, the accused was married to Rukhsar for over 14 years and had two sons, aged 7 and 11, besides a daughter.

It has now come to light that Chhote Shah suspected his wife of having an extra-marital wife. This had become a bone of contention between the two. Consequently, Rukshar had been living separately from her husband for over 7 months.

Recently, the family members of Chhote Shah and Rukhsar intervened in the matter, following which the husband-wife duo resumed living together. On Wednesday (May 10) evening, the accused told his wife that he was going out and would not return home that night.

Chhote Shah came back to his house in the wee hours of Thursday (May 11). As per reports, he witnessed ‘something’ that made him lose his cool. The accused went on to thrash his wife and sever her nose with a knife.

He also murdered his 14-year-old daughter by strangulation and later committed suicide by hanging. Meanwhile, the two sons of the accused informed that they were sleeping at the time of the incident.

While speaking about the matter, DCP Salman Taj Patil said the police suspect that the 14-year-old was perhaps killed when she tried to intervene during the fight between her mother and father. He informed that the cops are investigating the matter from all angles.

As per reports, Chhote Shah worked as a driver for a district panchayat member.