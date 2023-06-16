Friday, June 16, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Adipurush' disappoints: As Taran Adarsh gives the movie 1.5 stars, here are some reviews...
Editor's picksEntertainmentFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Adipurush’ disappoints: As Taran Adarsh gives the movie 1.5 stars, here are some reviews by audiences

Social media users have given their verdict - 'Adipurush' has failed to live up to its hype and has distorted the Hindu epic of 'Ramayana' in this process.

OpIndia Staff
Adipurush disappoints: As Taran Adarsh gives it 1.5 stars, here are some reviews by audiences
Adipurush movie poster, review by Taran Adarsh
16

Hours after ‘Adipurush’ hit the theatres, popular film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Friday (June 16) to express his disappointment with the much-anticipated movie.

In a tweet, he said, “One-word review: Disappointing. Rating – 1.5 stars. Adipurush is an epic disappointment…Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations…Director OmRaut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but creates a huge mess. #AdipurushReview.”

The film, purportedly made on a budget of 700 crores, is based on the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana.’ It features Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Prabhas in lead roles. The movie is produced by T-Series and shot in both Hindi and Telugu.

Popular Youtuber and film reviewer, Shan Prasher, remarked, “They have made a disastrous movie. Director Om Raut believes that he is ‘Valmiki’ (author of the Hindu epic) but in reality, he is a 6th standard fail. He did not bother to read the original Ramayana.”

“Everything portrayed in the movie is wrong. All characters are sexualised…Not one thing but multiple things are wrong with this movie. If you are a true Sanatani, then, you will boycott this movie.,” he emphasised.

“Is this someone’s bad dream made it as a scene here? Which #Ramayan states that Sita mata was brought to the battlefield?” asked another user.

“With VFX and dialogues like these, (1.5 stars) for the movie was inevitable,” wrote one ‘djaywalebabu.’

Hindu blogger Pooja Sangwan expressed disgust at the dialogues of the movie ‘Adipursh.’ While listing some of the disturbing one-liners, she said, “Neither dialogues are good nor visual. Such a waste movie.”

Popular Twitter user, Mr Sinha, pointed out how the old TV series ‘Ramayana by Ramanand Sagar’ was way better than the characters showcased in ‘Adipurush.’

Twitter handle ‘Gems of Bollywood’ wrote, “When you pretend to be stylish Sita Mata in vanvas (exile) immediately after shooting #Thumakeshwari item number. And then your pink dress has to be digitally altered after outrage. Adipurush is a colossal mockery of Ramayan”

Popular user, Rosy, highlighted how Adipurush’, which is based on Ramayana, employs crass language throughout the movie. “Definitely not seeing an epic Like Ramayana being distorted like this,” she added.

Another user ‘Inferno’ pointed out how the characters in the movie were apparently copied from a video game ‘God of War.’

Social media users have given their verdict – ‘Adipurush’ has failed to live up to its hype and has distorted the Hindu epic of ‘Ramayana’ in this process.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAdipurush Ramayana, Adipurush bad reviews, Adipurush disappointing
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,440FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com