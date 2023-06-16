Hours after ‘Adipurush’ hit the theatres, popular film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Friday (June 16) to express his disappointment with the much-anticipated movie.

In a tweet, he said, “One-word review: Disappointing. Rating – 1.5 stars. Adipurush is an epic disappointment…Just doesn’t meet the mammoth expectations…Director OmRaut had a dream cast and a massive budget on hand, but creates a huge mess. #AdipurushReview.”

The film, purportedly made on a budget of 700 crores, is based on the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana.’ It features Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Prabhas in lead roles. The movie is produced by T-Series and shot in both Hindi and Telugu.

#OneWordReview…#Adipurush: DISAPPOINTING.

Popular Youtuber and film reviewer, Shan Prasher, remarked, “They have made a disastrous movie. Director Om Raut believes that he is ‘Valmiki’ (author of the Hindu epic) but in reality, he is a 6th standard fail. He did not bother to read the original Ramayana.”

“Everything portrayed in the movie is wrong. All characters are sexualised…Not one thing but multiple things are wrong with this movie. If you are a true Sanatani, then, you will boycott this movie.,” he emphasised.

“Is this someone’s bad dream made it as a scene here? Which #Ramayan states that Sita mata was brought to the battlefield?” asked another user.

Is this someone’s bad dream made it as a scene here?



“With VFX and dialogues like these, (1.5 stars) for the movie was inevitable,” wrote one ‘djaywalebabu.’

Hindu blogger Pooja Sangwan expressed disgust at the dialogues of the movie ‘Adipursh.’ While listing some of the disturbing one-liners, she said, “Neither dialogues are good nor visual. Such a waste movie.”

Neither dialogues are good nor visual. Such a waste movie.



Popular Twitter user, Mr Sinha, pointed out how the old TV series ‘Ramayana by Ramanand Sagar’ was way better than the characters showcased in ‘Adipurush.’

Ramanand Sagar Ji's Ramayana characters vs #Adipurush characters



Twitter handle ‘Gems of Bollywood’ wrote, “When you pretend to be stylish Sita Mata in vanvas (exile) immediately after shooting #Thumakeshwari item number. And then your pink dress has to be digitally altered after outrage. Adipurush is a colossal mockery of Ramayan”

When you pretend to be stylish Sita Mata in vanvas immediately after shooting #Thumakeshwari item number.



Popular user, Rosy, highlighted how Adipurush’, which is based on Ramayana, employs crass language throughout the movie. “Definitely not seeing an epic Like Ramayana being distorted like this,” she added.

Another user ‘Inferno’ pointed out how the characters in the movie were apparently copied from a video game ‘God of War.’

Social media users have given their verdict – ‘Adipurush’ has failed to live up to its hype and has distorted the Hindu epic of ‘Ramayana’ in this process.