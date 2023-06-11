Sunday, June 11, 2023
Army jawan releases video alleging his wife was stripped half-naked and assaulted by 120 men in Tamil Nadu, police deny charges and call it an exaggeration

Police said that although a scuffle broke out over a leased shop, the army jawan's wife was not assaulted

OpIndia Staff
Armyman alleges assault on his wife by 120 men, Tamil Nadu police denies (Image: screengrab from the video)
24

On Saturday, June 10, a video surfaced on Twitter wherein an Army jawan alleged that a group of people “stripped half-naked and brutally beaten” his wife in Kadavasal village in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district. It has been alleged that the Havildar Prabhakaran’s wife was dragged and assaulted by 120 men. The woman is currently admitted to a hospital and undergoing treatment.

While the army jawan seen in the video talked about what allegedly happened with his wife and sought justice, the Tamil Nadu police, as per an India Today report, termed his claims as “exaggerations”.

Reportedly, Havildar Prabhakaran is a resident of Padavedu village in Tamil Nadu and is currently posted in Kashmir.

Havildar Prabhakaran seen in the viral video with knees bent and folded hands, said, “My wife runs a shop in a place on lease. She was beaten up by 120 men and the shop’s items were thrown out. I’ve sent a petition to SP and he has assured action. DGP sir, please help. They have attacked and threatened my family with knives. My wife was stripped half-naked and beaten very badly.”

However, Tiruvannamalai District Police issued a statement following the preliminary investigation, stating that the incident had been “exaggerated.”

According to police, a man named Kumar had leased a shop built on Renugambal temple land to Selvamurthy, Prabhakaran’s father-in-law, for Rs 9.5 lakh for a five-year period. Kumar’s son Ramu wanted the shop back when his father passed away. Therefore he agreed to return the money, and an agreement was signed on February 10 this year. Selvamurthy, according to Ramu, denied taking the money and refused to leave the shop.

On June 10, Ramu went to the shop to hand over the money to Selvamurthy’s sons, Jeeva and Udhaya, who allegedly assaulted Ramu. Jeeva was said to have slashed Ramu’s head with a knife, the police said.

Tamil Nadu police further claimed that the people present during the scuffle came in support of Ramu and the items from the shop were thrown out. Police added that although Prabhakaran’s wife Keerthi and her mother were inside the shop, the crowd did not thrash them. 

Refuting Havildar Prabhakaran’s claim that his wife sustained severe injuries, the police said that it is not true, adding that Keerthi got herself admitted to the hospital later in the evening. Police have said that an investigation is being conducted on the basis of the complaint lodged by both parties. 

Meanwhile, N Thiagarajan, Senior Vice President of the All India Ex-Servicemen Council Tamil Nadu, condemned the incident and demanded prompt action.

Tamil Nadu BJP State President K Annamalai stated that he spoke with the Indian Army soldier and assured him that justice would be served.

“Had a telephonic conversation with the Havildar, who is bravely serving our country in Kashmir and his wife, based out of Tiruvannamalai. Truly gutted to hear her story & I felt ashamed that this had happened to her on our Tamil soil! Our party people are rushing to attend to her now, who is admitted in a hospital in Vellore. @BJP4TamilNadu will stand with her & our Havildar’s family in getting justice for her,” Annamalai tweeted.

