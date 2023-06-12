On Sunday, June 11, Jonali Nath, a prominent woman political leader in Assam, was found dead in the Goalpara district. Nath held the position of district general secretary for the BJP in Goalpara. Local media reports claim that Nath was last seen on Sunday afternoon at a market.

According to media reports, some unidentified miscreants murdered the BJP politician and dumped her body along National Highway 17.

Locals found her body and reported it to the police. The police reached the spot and started probing the matter. The body of the BJP leader was sent to Goalpara Civil Hospital for postmortem, which they said is being conducted under videography.

The police said that the female leader was viciously assaulted before being killed, as evidenced by the numerous injury marks found on her body and head. The Police officials suspect that Jonali Nath was killed in a planned manner somewhere else and her body was later dumped by the side of the national highway.

According to Nath’s family members, she left for Islampur on Sunday at 4:30 pm for some personal work. Around seven o’clock, her husband tried to call her, but she did not pick up the call. The family later approached the police. The BJP leader’s body was discovered later at around 12 am.

Local news channel The Sentinel Assam reported that the police have detained one person for questioning.

Several BJP leaders took to Twitter and expressed condolence over their colleague’s untimely demise.

The spokesperson for Assam BJP, Jury Sharma Bordoloi said Nath was known for her “unwavering commitment and tireless efforts”.

“We are filled with sorrow, yet we remain hopeful that a thorough investigation will be conducted to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise,” Sharma tweeted.

Deeply pained by the tragic and enigmatic passing of Smt. Jonali Nath baidow, District President of the @BJP4Assam Goalpara district, who was known for her unwavering commitment and tireless efforts. We are filled with sorrow, yet we remain hopeful that a thorough investigation…

Assam Minister Bimal Borah also took to Twitter and expressed “deep anguish” upon the “tragic demise” of Jonali Nath. Borah further promised that “the individuals responsible for this atrocious act will face the consequences and justice will be served”.

Deeply anguished and shocked upon hearing the devastating news about the untimely and tragic demise of Jonali Nath, the Goalpara District secretary of @BJP4Assam.



The individuals responsible for this atrocious act will face the consequences and justice will be served.



I extend…

The Assam unit of BJP has urged the state police to investigate the matter properly and sought action against the culprits if it’s found to be a case of murder.