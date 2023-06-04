On Friday, 2nd June 2023, a triple train accident took place at Balasore in Odisha. Yeshvantpur (Bengaluru)-Howrah Superfast Express, a goods train, and the Coromandel Express were the three trains that collided in this complex accident. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening leaving 288 passengers dead and injuring over 1,000 people.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who reviewed the restoration work at the Balasore triple train collision site on Sunday, said the root cause of the accident has been identified and the track will likely be restored soon.

“Restoration work is ongoing at Warfooting at the train accident site in Balasore, Odisha with 1000+ Manpower working tirelessly. At present, more than 7 Poclain Machines, 2 Accident Relief Trains, and 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes have been deployed for early restoration. Officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site,” read the post on the official Twitter handle of the Railways ministry.

The Coromandel Express has encountered many accidents even in the past. This recent accident in Balasore, therefore, reminds people of the old mishaps with the same train that runs between Chennai and Howrah.

Derailment of Coromandel Express in 2002

The Coromandel Express, running between Howrah and Chennai, underwent a derailment on March 15, 2002, around 2:40 pm. The incident took place at the Padugupadu road over-bridge in Kovuru Mandal, situated in the Nellore district of Tamil Nadu. The investigation identified the deteriorated state of the primary railway track between Chennai and Vijayawada as the underlying cause of the accident.

Derailment and accident of Coromandel Express in 2009

On February 13, 2009, the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express encountered another unfortunate incident when it derailed approximately 100 km away from Bhubaneshwar in Orissa. 13-14 coaches of the train were derailed. The specific location was Jajpur Keonjhar Road. Tragically, the derailment resulted in the loss of 16 lives, while 161 others sustained injuries. Some of the injured individuals were in critical condition and later passed away due to their injuries. Following the incident, the Railways initiated a high-level investigation to determine the cause of the derailment; however, the exact reason remains unknown.

In another unfortunate accident involving the Coromandel Express, on 30th December 2012, in Odisha’s Ganjam district, six elephants, including two calves, lost their lives. Additionally, a Coromandel staff member also tragically died in the accident, although the exact cause of their death remains unclear.

Derailment of Coromandel Express near Nellore in 2011

The Coromandel Express experienced a derailment near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on December 6, 2011. Tragically, the incident led to the loss of 32 passengers’ lives and caused injuries to numerous individuals.

Fire mishap in the train in 2012

On January 14, 2012, a fire incident occurred in the general compartment of the Chennai-Howrah Coromandel Express near Lingaraj Railway station. The fire originated in the second coach from the engine. Thankfully, the fire was swiftly brought under control within 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported. Initial findings indicated that the fire was likely caused by the negligence of certain passengers. Consequently, an additional investigation was initiated to delve into the incident.

Fire on the train again in 2015

A separate incident took place on April 18, 2015, when a fire broke out on the Coromandel Express at Nidadavolu Junction, resulting in damage to at least two coaches. The fire incident caused significant harm to the affected coaches of the train.

The triple train accident of 2023

The latest mishap with the Coromandel Express is one of the most horrific accidents in the history of Indian railways. On June 2, 2023, a recent collision occurred near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district, resulting in the derailment of approximately 17 coaches of the Coromandel Express. This collision involved three trains, the Coromandel Express, a goods train, and the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express. This accident claimed 288 lives.