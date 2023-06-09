BHU to investigate after student protests: One professor threatening students with SC/ST cases, past complaints against her by 65 profs and more. Exclusive details

Students at Varanasi’s Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are protesting against a Professor named Shobhana Narlikar who repeatedly threatens to implicate them under SC/ST Act. Several videos of Professor Shobhana Narlikar have gone viral as well. The protesting students stated that neither local journalists nor mainstream media are raising their issue. However, the university administration has assured to take action.

Professor Shobhana Narlikar has been appointed as the Head of the Department of Journalism at BHU. Some students were selected for an internship at the ‘Press Council of India’. When the selected students requested Professor Shobhana Narlikar for her signature, she refused without explanation. When the students complained, they claim they were not only abused but a bogus case was also filed against them.

Following this, several BHU journalism students blocked the road leading to the Vishwanath temple and sat on a dharna in front of the department. After a 15-day dharna, the university administration promised an investigation, and the dharna was called off. However, the students’ demonstration may resume soon. The students demanded that not only a committee be formed to investigate the accusations against Shobha Narlikar, but that she be relieved of her position until that time.

एक वीडियो में तो ये जूता दिखाते हुए भी दिख रही हैं। छात्रों का कहना है कि जब वो इंटर्नशिप या किसी अन्य दस्तावेज पर हस्ताक्षर कराने जाते हैं तो उनके साथ गाली-गलौच की जाती है। pic.twitter.com/45ZxS35CUc — Anupam K. Singh (@anupamnawada) June 8, 2023

Speaking to OpIndia, the protesting BHU students stated that they will no longer tolerate wrongdoing such as conspiring against them through inhumane conduct. Meanwhile, the top authorities of the university, including the chief proctor, attempted to address the problem by holding many rounds of negotiations with the students sitting on the dharna, but the students’ rage did not abate.

OpIndia asked these students what triggered their demonstration. The students pointed out that the Head of the Department’s attitude towards students, professors, and personnel is not good. Students stated that Professor Shobhana Narlikar had filed lawsuits against other professors under the SC/ST Act, but that the majority of them had been proven innocent. She misbehaves with students who come to get her signature on documents pertaining to hostels, scholarships, internships and sports.

65 BHU professors had submitted a complaint against Professor Shobhana Narlikar to the Vice Chancellor

The protesting students also said that whenever they approached the professor to sign their documents, she often refused and returned them, putting their careers in jeopardy. When a student went to complain about the chaos in the department, Professor Shobhana Narlikar threatened to end his career, according to a student. It has also been alleged that the marks of several students were tampered with arbitrarily by taking copies of the examination under her possession. A student claimed that Professor Shobhana Narlikar verbally abused her as she chased her out of her office.

Not just students, but several teachers are also opposed to Professor Shobhana Narlikar. It is said that this episode has hampered the regular classes. Professor Narlikar is also accused of boasting about her position to intimidate others. The students have stated that if their demands are not met, they will fast until death. The unique aspect is that in the past, several professors have resorted to the streets to protest against Professor Narlikar.

Pankaj Kumar, a professor in the same department, was sued by Shobhana Narlikar under the SC/ST Act. Following this, a group of 65 teachers filed a complaint with the Vice Chancellor. The Vice-Chancellor had assured a judicial inquiry into the allegations levelled by both sides. A committee was also set up, led by retired Justice Kalimullah. OpIndia also has a copy of the FIR in which Shobhana Narlikar filed a case against Professor Pankaj Kumar.

Similarly, Shobhana filed a case under the SC/ST Act against Professor Shishir Basu. However, after roughly ten years, in 2022, a court in Varanasi found him innocent. The court stated in its judgement that the complainant had spoken about harassment since 2003, but it took a decade to file a complaint. The court dismissed the case as an academic dispute, stating that the prosecution had failed to prove when the incident transpired.

Court order in Professor Shishir Basu case

Shobhana Narlikar, on the other hand, claimed in her complaint against Pankaj Kumar that Kumar hurled casteist slurs against her. OpIndia also has a copy of the court order, which states that the victim has been dissatisfied with the functioning of BHU and had alleged sexual harassment. Shobhana Narlikar claimed that Professor Basu made his students do obscene acts against her, but the court stated that no witness or evidence was produced to substantiate the claim.

The court further noted discrepancies between the FIR and other statements. A video has also emerged in which professor Shobhana Narlikar used abusive language against another professor. An image of his ripped garments has also surfaced. Students said that after doing all of this, she reached the police station to register a complaint. In a video professor Shobhana Narlikar is seen threatening to thrash the student recording the video with her shoes. Another student said that the professor also hurled abuses against his mother and sister.