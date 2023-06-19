Monday, June 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBihar: Toll plaza employee beaten to death and dumped onto railway tracks by bouncers...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Toll plaza employee beaten to death and dumped onto railway tracks by bouncers over suspicion of stealing Rs 50, video goes viral

The attackers reportedly not only beat him but also threw him onto the railway track near Kulharia railway station.

OpIndia Staff
Screengrab from the viral video
3

A toll plaza employee was beaten by bouncers in the Bhojpur district of Bihar on the suspicion of stealing Rs 50, an official said here on Monday. He added that the victim identified as Balwant Singh later died in his native place Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. He was employed at the Kulharia toll plaza for the last six to seven months.

In the video of the incident that went viral on social media, guard Balwant Singh is allegedly seen getting beaten and threatened by bouncers. The group of men are seen pinning the Arrah toll plaza and blowing punches at him. One man continuously thrashes the employee while the other beat him up mercilessly with a broom. While assaulting him, one of the bouncers takes out a few currency notes from the pocket of the victim.

“Take him back to the toll,” one person can be heard saying in the video.

According to reports, the attackers not only beat him but also threw him onto the railway track near Kulharia railway station.

“We have learnt about the death of a toll plaza employee, named Balwant Singh (35) in his native of Mankapur village in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. He was deployed at the Kulharia toll plaza.

“A video went viral on social media showing some bouncers thrashing the employee after accusing him of stealing money from the toll kiosk. After the physical assault, Singh returned to Gonda where he died,” the SHO of Koilwar police station said.

“An FIR has been registered in Gonda and the post-mortem was also conducted there. We are waiting for the post-mortem report and FIR. Once we get it, we will analyze the actual cause of his death. If the post-mortem report and FIR puts fingers towards the alleged bouncers, we will take action against them,” he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBihar, Balwant Singh, Bhojpur, toll plaza, bouncers, thrashed, theft, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
639,078FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com