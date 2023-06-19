A toll plaza employee was beaten by bouncers in the Bhojpur district of Bihar on the suspicion of stealing Rs 50, an official said here on Monday. He added that the victim identified as Balwant Singh later died in his native place Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. He was employed at the Kulharia toll plaza for the last six to seven months.

In the video of the incident that went viral on social media, guard Balwant Singh is allegedly seen getting beaten and threatened by bouncers. The group of men are seen pinning the Arrah toll plaza and blowing punches at him. One man continuously thrashes the employee while the other beat him up mercilessly with a broom. While assaulting him, one of the bouncers takes out a few currency notes from the pocket of the victim.

“Take him back to the toll,” one person can be heard saying in the video.

Bouncers beat a toll plaza guard to death on suspicion of stealing Rs 50 in Arrah, Bihar pic.twitter.com/SCG6GQDgax — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) June 19, 2023

According to reports, the attackers not only beat him but also threw him onto the railway track near Kulharia railway station.

“We have learnt about the death of a toll plaza employee, named Balwant Singh (35) in his native of Mankapur village in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. He was deployed at the Kulharia toll plaza.

“A video went viral on social media showing some bouncers thrashing the employee after accusing him of stealing money from the toll kiosk. After the physical assault, Singh returned to Gonda where he died,” the SHO of Koilwar police station said.

“An FIR has been registered in Gonda and the post-mortem was also conducted there. We are waiting for the post-mortem report and FIR. Once we get it, we will analyze the actual cause of his death. If the post-mortem report and FIR puts fingers towards the alleged bouncers, we will take action against them,” he said.