On June 20, Calcutta High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the tension at the Matua temple of Binapani Devi, aka Bora Ma, at Thakurnagar of district Bangaon, West Bengal. The order was passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha after hearing a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP of Bongaon Shantanu Thakur. In his plea, Thakur accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his associates of creating tension during his visit on June 11.

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said in his plea that the district police did not take any action against the offenders. On the other hand, the police filed a police complaint against the devotees of the temple, who TMC supporters heckled. The petition was filed in the High Court on Monday and came for a hearing on Tuesday.

In his order, Justice Mantha directed that the SIT should be headed by an IPS officer in the rank of Additional General of Police (ADGP). He also directed the police to take CCTV footage from the temple for investigation immediately. Furthermore, Justice Mantha ordered the immediate release of the Matua devotees that were arrested by the police in the matter. The next date of hearing has been set for July 18.

Devotees hackled by TMC supporters at Matua Temple

On June 11, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly denied entry into the sacred Harichand-Guruchand temple of the Matua community in Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. As per reports, he was stopped by a Matua community section and greeted with black flags and ‘go back’ slogans. Abhishek Banerjee, however, alleged that it was the handiwork of BJP MP Shantanu Thakur and his followers.

He accused them and CISF personnel, accompanying the BJP MP, of forcibly closing the gates of the main temple and preventing him from offering prayers. The TMC leader also claimed that the central forces assaulted women devotees who came to pray at the Matua temple.

Meanwhile, the BJP has rubbished the allegations levelled by Abhishek Banerjee. While speaking to the media, BJP MP Shantanu Thakur said, “Abhishek Banerjee had brought in goons to foment trouble, but members of the Matua community thwarted him.”

He further added, “TMC general secretary was not allowed to use the Matua community for political gains.” Thakur informed that BJP workers and MLA Ashoke Kirtaniya sustained injuries after TMC goons attacked them before Abhishek Banerjee arrived at the Harichand-Guruchand temple.

He said that the local police and TMC workers manhandled him when he went to meet the injured party workers at the Chandpara Hospital. Thakur also told Times Now that TMC leaders such as Jyotipriyo Mallick, Bratya Basu and Sujit Bose and their supporters assaulted the temple priest.

“They threw the purohit (temple priest) out and prevented the devotees from visiting the main temple…When I was informed about the matter, I reached the temple premises. TMC goons pushed me and abused me verbally,” he narrated.

Shantanu Thakur emphasised, “I am a member of the Matua family. I belong to the 6th generation of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur ji. It is my duty to protect the temple at all costs. And TMC goons were trying to stop me from entering the temple.”

Abhishek Banerjee had claimed that he could have forcibly entered the Harichand-Guruchand temple with his supporters but supposedly chose not to do so to avoid a clash at the holy site.