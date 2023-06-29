Thursday, June 29, 2023
HomeCrimeRajinder Pal Singh smuggled 800 Indians from Canada to the US using ride-sharing app...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Rajinder Pal Singh smuggled 800 Indians from Canada to the US using ride-sharing app Uber, jailed for 3 years

OpIndia Staff
Representational image (Source: TOI)
4

On Tuesday, June 27, a 49-year-old man California resident identified as Rajinder Pal Singh, aka Jaspal Gill, has been imprisoned for smuggling more than 800 Indian citizens into the USA using the ride-sharing app Uber. He was sentenced to over three years in jail by the US District Court in Seattle.

The Department of Justice said in a press release that the accused had pleaded guilty in February, admitting that he was involved in a smuggling operation that brought hundreds of Indian citizens into Canada from across the border, earning more than USD 500,000.

“Over a four-year period, Mr Singh arranged for more than 800 people to be smuggled into the U.S. across the northern border and into Washington State,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

“This conduct was not just a security risk for our country, it also subjected those smuggled to security and safety risks during the often weeks-long smuggling route from India to the United States. Mr Singh’s participation in this conspiracy preyed upon the Indian Nationals’ hopes for a better life in the United States while saddling those smuggled with a crushing debt of as much as $70,000,” the court added.

According to the news release, which cited documents submitted in the case, starting in July 2018, Singh and his accomplices used Uber to transport individuals who had illegally crossed the border from Canada to the Seattle region.

Singh organised more than 600 journeys involving the transportation of Indian people who were being trafficked into the US illegally between mid-2018 and May 2022.

According to investigation estimates, the 17 Uber accounts connected to the smuggling operation accrued more than USD 80,000 in charges between July 2018 and April 2022.

In trips that typically started near the border in the early hours and were split across different riders, Singh’s accomplices would use the one-way vehicle rentals to transport individuals smuggled to their final destinations outside Washington state, according to the press release.

The smuggling ring’s members also employed sophisticated techniques to launder the illegal earnings. Singh admitted that the purpose of the complex money movement was to obscure the illegal nature of the funds.

According to the news release, investigators also seized around $45,000 in cash and fake identification documents from one of Singh’s California homes.

Singh, who is not authorised to be in the US, will probably be deported after serving his sentence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Leftist professor Ashutosh Varshney says Pakistani terrorists killing Indian armed forces is ‘understandable’, and 26/11 was bad because it made Aman Ki Asha difficult

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai: Ahead of Bakrid, Bombay High Court directs Mumbai Police and BMC to ensure no illegal slaughter takes place at Nathani Heights

OpIndia Staff -

Newslaundry compares Gandhi’s ‘experiments with celibacy’, where he slept naked with girls, to PM Modi’s marital status in a video targeting Prof Anand Ranganathan

Anurag -

Saudi Arabia: Armed man open fires outside US consulate in Jeddah, two dead. Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Cabinet approves National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, to enhance research eco-system in the country

OpIndia Staff -

Chandrayaan-3 scheduled for launch in mid-July, India’s first solar study mission Aditya-L1 to be launched in August

OpIndia Staff -

‘Make documentary on ‘Quran’ with wrong facts, see what happens: Allahabad HC slams Adipurush makers again, says Hindu Gods depicted in ‘funny manner’ often

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim Personal Law Board, which bats for Sharia, writes to Law Commission on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) seeking six months to submit suggestions

OpIndia Staff -

As Muslim organisations talk about the supremacy of Sharia, AAP asks BJP to ‘convince’ all religions to accept UCC

OpIndia Staff -

Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy attacked by unidentified men, police says, bullet brushed past Azad: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
640,369FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com