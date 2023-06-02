On 2nd June 2023, the Coromandel Express train met with an accident near Bahanaga station in the Balasore district of Odisha. The Express train derailed after it rammed into a goods train. Several people are reportedly injured in this accident and the rescue operation is going on. Many individuals are feared to have lost their lives, and several are trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train.

-Coromandel Express accident in Bahanaga, Balasore

– Coromandel Express reportedly rams into goods train

-Several passengers feared critically injured #Odisha #CoromandelExpress #TrainMishap pic.twitter.com/4TEdJEqfzN — OTV (@otvnews) June 2, 2023

The Coromandel Express train runs between Chennai Central and Shalimar in Howrah. The train left Shalimar station at around 3.15 pm, and reached Balasore at 6:30 PM. But the Express train collided with a stationary goods train near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. The accident took place at around 7:20 PM in the evening.

According to reports, after colliding with the goods train, 17-18 coaches of the train derailed, due to which many passengers are feared to have died and several others injured. At least 179 people have been injured in the incident. The injured passengers were admitted to the Balasore Medical College, Community Health Centers in Soro, and Gopalpur and a Primary Health Centre in Khantapada.

Several videos and images from the crash site that appeared on social media showed locals climbing atop the derailed bogies in an attempt to rescue trapped passengers.

On receiving information, local police and railway officials rushed to the spot and rescue operations are being carried out with the help of locals. Due to the night darkness, the rescue operation of the passengers has become very challenging. People are helping in the rescue teams with torchlights.

Odisha | An Express Train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if… pic.twitter.com/N4AGWQVKkX — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

The Special Relief Commissioner Office informed, “An Express Train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level.”

The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said that teams have been sent to the site of the accident for a search and rescue operation. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik deputed minister Pramila Mallik, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the senior officers of the SRC along with fire services to supervise the rescue operation. Balasore District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde has been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team stationed at Balasore has been rushed to the spot for relief and rescue operations. An NDRF team reached the site from Balasore station, and later another team was sent from Centralised Traffic Control (CTC). West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced sending a 5-6 member team to help in the operations.

The Coromandel Express originally ran between Horwah and Chennai Central. But but in January 2022, its terminal in the West Bengal was shifted to Shalimar in Howrah. It is one of the earliest Superfast trains in the of Indian Railways.