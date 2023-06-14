Delhi Police have sought information and CCTV footage from Wrestling federations of five nations in connection to the sexual harassment case against Former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. These five nations are Indonesia, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan. The action came after the protesting wrestlers in their FIR on April 21 alleged that they were harassed during tournaments in these countries.

Delhi Police widens probe in the sexual harassment case

As per media reports, Delhi Police had sent these notices within a week of lodging the FIR against Singh, the news, however, came to light recently only.

A senior Delhi Police official said, “We had written to different federations within a week of lodging the FIRs and some of them have even replied. I don’t know why this issue is being raked up again.”

This news came to light as the Delhi Police is preparing to file the chargesheet in the case by the latest date of 15th June. As of now, reports suggest that the Delhi Police officials have recorded statements from more than 200 people. These include protesting wrestlers, coaches, referees and other officials or former postholders of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Delhi Police sought evidence from two women wrestlers

The Delhi Police earlier asked two women wrestlers to provide photographs, audio, and video as evidence to back their allegations against Singh.

Apparently, the wrestlers alleged that Singh touched their breasts and stomachs under the guise of checking their breathing. On Sunday, the 11th of June, four of the six women wrestlers submitted audio and visual evidence to corroborate their allegations against Singh.

Father of minor wrestler admits in that he filed a complaint against Brij Bhushan in anger

It may be recalled that last week the father of a minor wrestler who had filed a complaint against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh admitted to a television channel that he has “corrected” the statement as he had filed a false complaint against him “out of anger”.

In his interview with ‘Khabrain Abhi Tak’, the minor wrestler’s father said that there was no external pressure on him to change his earlier statement.

No supportive evidence till now to arrest Brij Bhushan Singh: Delhi Police

Delhi Police sources had said on May 31, that till now no supportive evidence has been found to arrest the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in connection with the allegations levelled by wrestlers against him.

Past antecedents of the case

The wrestlers in the likes of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had been protesting against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest. On the 7th of June, the protesting wrestlers met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, after which they halted their protest till the 15th of June. The wrestlers claimed that they have been assured by the Minister that a charge sheet will be filled against Singh by 15th June.



However, initially, two FIRs were registered against Singh on the complaint of seven women wrestlers, including one allegedly minor wrestler. After this, Singh was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act. However, it was recently reported that the minor wrestler had withdrawn her statement in front of the magistrate and recorded a new one under Section 164 of the CrPC.