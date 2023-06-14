Wednesday, June 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDelhi Police ropes in foreign Wrestling Federation to seek proof in the sexual harassment...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Delhi Police ropes in foreign Wrestling Federation to seek proof in the sexual harassment case against former WFI President Brij Bhushan

The action came after the protesting wrestlers in their FIR on April 21 alleged that they were harassed during tournaments in these countries. 

OpIndia Staff
Former WFI Chief Singh
Protesting wrestlers, former WFI President Brij Bhushan Saran Singh
22

Delhi Police have sought information and CCTV footage from Wrestling federations of five nations in connection to the sexual harassment case against Former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. These five nations are Indonesia, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan. The action came after the protesting wrestlers in their FIR on April 21 alleged that they were harassed during tournaments in these countries. 

Delhi Police widens probe in the sexual harassment case 

As per media reports, Delhi Police had sent these notices within a week of lodging the FIR against Singh, the news, however, came to light recently only. 

A senior Delhi Police official said, “We had written to different federations within a week of lodging the FIRs and some of them have even replied. I don’t know why this issue is being raked up again.”

This news came to light as the Delhi Police is preparing to file the chargesheet in the case by the latest date of 15th June. As of now, reports suggest that the Delhi Police officials have recorded statements from more than 200 people. These include protesting wrestlers, coaches, referees and other officials or former postholders of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Delhi Police sought evidence from two women wrestlers

The Delhi Police earlier asked two women wrestlers to provide photographs, audio, and video as evidence to back their allegations against Singh. 

Apparently, the wrestlers alleged that Singh touched their breasts and stomachs under the guise of checking their breathing. On Sunday, the 11th of June, four of the six women wrestlers submitted audio and visual evidence to corroborate their allegations against Singh.

Father of minor wrestler admits in that he filed a complaint against Brij Bhushan in anger

It may be recalled that last week the father of a minor wrestler who had filed a complaint against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh admitted to a television channel that he has “corrected” the statement as he had filed a false complaint against him “out of anger”. 

In his interview with ‘Khabrain Abhi Tak’, the minor wrestler’s father said that there was no external pressure on him to change his earlier statement.

No supportive evidence till now to arrest Brij Bhushan Singh: Delhi Police

Delhi Police sources had said on May 31, that till now no supportive evidence has been found to arrest the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in connection with the allegations levelled by wrestlers against him. 

Past antecedents of the case

The wrestlers in the likes of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had been protesting against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest. On the 7th of June, the protesting wrestlers met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, after which they halted their protest till the 15th of June. The wrestlers claimed that they have been assured by the Minister that a charge sheet will be filled against Singh by 15th June.

However, initially, two FIRs were registered against Singh on the complaint of seven women wrestlers, including one allegedly minor wrestler. After this, Singh was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act. However, it was recently reported that the minor wrestler had withdrawn her statement in front of the magistrate and recorded a new one under Section 164 of the CrPC.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsWrestlers, WFI, protest, Brij Bhushan, Delhi police, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

In a worrying decline of democratic principles, former President Donald Trump looks at up to 400 years in prison, pleads not guilty as supporters...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Bike-hailing app Bykea gets hacked, users receive PKMKB and other abusive notifications

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Rishu and Anand attacked with a knife by Anas, Saqib and another minor over Gilli-Danda dispute, two accused arrested, search on for the...

OpIndia Staff -

Madras HC disposes petition filed by students for a ‘peacekeeping committee’ after ‘beef fest’ in IIT Madras: Here is what happened in 2017

OpIndia Staff -

Comedian who appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show attempts suicide on Facebook Live, accuses live-in partner of blackmail after he found out she was...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police denies claims of ‘raids’ by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: What police said about Twitter India MD misleading them during farmers’ protest

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Congress leader Hasanur Islam confesses to killing BJP leader Jonali Nath, hit her several times, dumped her body after she died

OpIndia Staff -

Man who claims to be a woman shows prosthetic breasts at the White House lawn during Pride celebration: Here is what the White House...

OpIndia Staff -

Former Samsung executive indicted for stealing South Korean semiconductor production secrets, worth over $200 million, for rivals in China

ANI -

Pakistan deports hundreds of refugees, including women and children, back to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan after they failed to produce ‘legal permit’

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,298FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com