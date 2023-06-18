Sunday, June 18, 2023
Delhi: Two sisters shot dead in RK Puram by assailants who came to kill their brother over a loan dispute, 3 arrested

According to the family, the attack followed a heated argument between their brother and some people who had taken some money on loan from him

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police near the crime location.
Delhi Police near the crime scene. (Source: Hindustan Times)
Two sisters identified as 30-year-old Pinky 30 and 29-year-old Jyoti were fatally shot by an unidentified group of assailants in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday following a dispute about a loan that was given by their brother to some individuals. They died at the Safdarjung Hospital where they were taken for the treatment.

According to the family, the attack followed a heated argument between their brother and some people who had taken some money on loan from him. The brother Lalit had asked them to return the money, which resulted in an argument. Later, the borrowers arrived at the house in the night to kill Lalit, but his sisters came in the way and the assailants shot them instead.

“My elder brother, Lalit gave a loan to someone and yesterday he went to take it back where he had a heated argument with some people. He came back and we were sleeping when some people started knocking on our door at around 2.10 am,” said Lala, another one of their brothers.

He added. “All my relatives, including my sisters, stayed in the same locality and I called them up for help. After some time, all the attackers left. However, later, they returned, carrying weapons. They came to eliminate my brother, but my sisters came to rescue him and they shot them.”

Another eyewitness said that there were 7-8 people and they threw stones at the door and then broke the steel door before returning with guns.

Afterwards, an alleged video of the occurrence that showed a group of four to five persons cursing and shooting at the women went viral on social media.

According to Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police for the southwest, around 4:40 am, the RK Puram police station received a call from someone informing that their sisters had been shot at Dr Ambedkar Basti. He stated that both the primary suspect and his accomplice had been taken into custody.

He revealed, “We received a PCR call around 4:40 am at RK Puram police station from a man stating that some people shot at his sisters at Ambedkar Basti. Prima facie, the murders seem to be over the money settlement issue. The man said that some people have shot his sisters.” The police noted that they are registering a murder case and exploring other Indian Penal Code sections which are applicable to this case. Lalit, the brother of the victims, was the purported target of the attack.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, identified as Arjun, Michael and Dev.

In the meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal didn’t miss to use this tragic incident to play politics. He alleged that instead of maintaining law and order, the central govt is conspiring to capture the entire Delhi govt.

“Today, if Delhi’s law and order was under AAP government instead of LG, then Delhi would have been safest,” he claimed.

