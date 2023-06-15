Thursday, June 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsED arrests former Deccan Chronicle chairman T Venkattram Reddy and two others in money...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

ED arrests former Deccan Chronicle chairman T Venkattram Reddy and two others in money laundering and bank fraud case

According to a press release issued by ED, Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd obtained 111 credit facilities in the amount of Rs 9,805 crore from 16 public and private banks under the guise of working capital/business expansion.

OpIndia Staff
ED arrests DCHL promoters over alleged involvement in money laundering and bank fraud (Image via TV9 Telugu)
10

On Tuesday, June 13, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested T Venkattram Reddy, the former chairman and promoter of the Deccan Chronicle Holdings Private Limited (DCHL) in a money laundering case. The ED has also arrested DCHL’s former director P K Iyer and auditor Mani Oomen. According to the ED, the arrested persons were allegedly involved in money laundering adding that they defrauded the banks by submitting forged documents. 

The arrests happened after the three were questioned by the ED earlier on Tuesday. The case originates from another investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into bank fraud and loan non-payment.

Taking to Twitter, the Enforcement Directorate said that the arrest was made on June 13, adding that it has attached movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 386.17 crore belonging to DCHL and its promoters and directors in connection with the case.

“ED has arrested T. Venkattram Reddy, P. K. Iyer, Promoters & ex-Directors of M/s Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited & Mani Oommen [statutory auditor of DCHL]on 13/6/2023 in a bank fraud case under the PMLA, 2002. Total attachment, as on date, in this case, stands at ₹386.17 Crore,” ED tweeted. 

According to a press release issued by ED, the probe agency alleged that Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd obtained 111 credit facilities in the amount of Rs 9,805 crore from 16 public and private banks under the guise of working capital/business expansion.

“However, these loans were taken by DCHL on the basis of fabricated books of accounts and the company did not disclose its correct loan

liabilities to the banks. DCHL and their promoters/directors understated the financial charges and overstated advertising revenues to consistently defraud the banks for obtaining new loans,” the press release stated.

The ED further listed the ways in which the loan funds were diverted and siphoned off by the DCHL promoters. 

According to the investigation agency, DCHL and its promoters and directors consistently underestimated financial charges and exaggerated advertising revenues in order to deceive banks and secure additional loans.

“In complete violation of the loan terms & conditions, DCHL utilised 73 per cent of the loan amounts only for the cyclical repayment of existing loans. Eventually, the loans turned into non-performing assets and DCHL defaulted on principal loans of around ₹3,000 crore and caused a total loss of ₹8,180 crore to the banks and other financial creditors,” ED stated. 

ED further accused the arrested persons of diverting funds to subsidiaries and affiliated organisations, including investment in the Indian Premier League (IPL). T. Venkattram Reddy purchased a private plane, while P. K. Iyer purchased a fleet of high-end cars valued at more than Rs. 30 crores. Payments to charitable trusts that were withheld and illegally returned to M/s DCHL’s promoters in cash. Declaring and distributing dividends on the basis of fake profits. The promoters, who controlled up to two-thirds of the company, collected approximately Rs. 143 crore among themselves. “Diversion of Rs. 253 crores for share repurchase in order to boost stock prices and paint a financially rosy picture,” ED alleged.

Notably, DCHL was the initial owner of the now-defunct IPL franchise Deccan Chargers and publishes the English daily Deccan Chronicle.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Nagpur: Javed roams around a hospital in a burqa, pretending to be a woman doctor, claims he is gay and was hiding his face to...

OpIndia Staff -

In view of public sentiments, consumption of meat and alcohol should be banned in Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Bail plea of the principal, others, of Damoh school rejected even as defence lawyers claims complaints of Hindu students were ‘dictated’

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad HC restricts the release of Al Jazeera’s propaganda documentary ‘India…Who Lit The Fuse’: Read what the judgement says

OpIndia Staff -

‘I am leaving your life, both of you be happy’: Minor Hindu girl commits suicide in Dehradun after writing a message with blood on...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani social media influencer Shayan Ali announces his “Ghar Wapsi”, says Lord Krishna held his hand when Pakistani agencies tortured him

OpIndia Staff -

Teesta Setalvad was a ‘politician’s tool’, received Rs 30 lakhs from Ahmed Patel to unseat the Modi govt after 2002 Gujarat riots: State govt...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police files chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case, cancellation report filed in the POCSO case

OpIndia Staff -

Junagadh: Hindu organizations get a minor Love Jihad victim married after she became 18 years old, say Hindu society stands by their daughters

OpIndia Staff -

‘It is Allah’s will’: 62-year-old Rokiah from Malaysia, with 11 children and 22 grandchildren marries 27-year-old Muhammad, hopes this would be her last

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,269FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com