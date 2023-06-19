The body of a young Polish woman named Anastasia-Patricia Rubinska, who had relocated to Greece to work as a waitress for the holidays, was discovered yesterday under a tree, shrouded in branches and dried grass and in a naked condition. The Polish girl was wrapped in a sheet and found one kilometre away from the residence of the 32-year-old Bangladeshi man, near a wetland, by a volunteer participating in her search. The Bangladeshi suspect has been arrested since then and charged with kidnapping.

Due to marks on her neck, the forensic examiner is looking into the possibility that she was strangled. Police have identified the body, and her family, her mother, and her partner are expected to formally confirm the same.

The Bangladeshi man, who was the last person the victim encountered before going missing, remains the prime suspect in the murder investigation, which is focused on finding the assailant. DNA found in his residence has been matched to the victim.

Security footage showed her visiting his house with the culprit that fatal evening but not leaving it. Authorities believed that in order to avoid being recorded on CCTV camera, he removed the deceased’s body from the back door that opened onto the fields. He had also bought a ticket to exit the country. Officers searched his residence and recovered two knives, a flight ticket to Italy purchased after Anastasia disappeared, and a yellow jumper with stains and blonde hair.

The police are conducting inquiries into his Pakistani flatmate as well. Police suspected the latter was lying when he claimed that nothing of the sort ever occurred.

A man who works as a security guard spotted her mobile at about noon on Saturday at an abandoned building in Marmari. The SIM card had been taken out of the cell phone, according to the officials.

Anastasia-Patricia Rubinska attended a party on the island of Kos on June 12. She was last seen on Monday night in a little store in the Marmari neighbourhood. According to reports, she met with a group of males from Pakistan and Bangladesh while inebriated.

Later, she called her 28-year-old Polish boyfriend, confessing to having consumed too much alcohol. She informed him that she will take a lift on a motorbike to meet him. The boyfriend notified the police of her disappearance after she failed to show up and mentioned that she went missing on June 12.

A missing person page on Facebook posted, “Anastasia was last seen on the island of Kos before 11 pm. Most likely, she got on a motorcycle with a man from Bangladesh. He was only supposed to give her a ride to meet her boyfriend. The last location of Anastasia’s phone showed a different place where she had arranged to meet her partner from Poland.”

She was seen entering a barbeque business to purchase food last Monday in one of the tapes that the police officials viewed. She went to the counter to place her order and make payment. She was carrying a bag of personal items on her back while dressed in a Hawaiian shirt and shorts.