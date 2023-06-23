On Thursday, 23rd June 2023, Hindus in Chamba in Himachal Pradesh held a massive protest over Manohar Lal’s brutal murder. Members of various Hindu organisations came to the streets and staged protests and gave an ultimatum of 30 days to jihadis in the state to leave the place.

Under the banner of Sanghani Massacre Sangharsh Samiti, office-bearers of Bajrang Dal, VHP, Hindu Jagran Manch, Brahmin Pratinidhi Sabha, Sippy Kalyan Sabha, Valmiki Sabha, Vyapar Mandal Chamba participated in the rally. They demanded the formation of a fast-track court to hear Manohar Lal’s murder case and demanded capital punishment for the killers. The angry crowd raised slogans against the administration and the police.

There was a scuffle between the Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party chief, workers and the police force over the forceful removal of barricades put up near Chauhra Dam. There was also an argument between the two sides. But, citing Section 144, the police did not allow them to go further. The angry activists raised slogans against the district administration and the police. The activists remained in Chauhara till 5 in the evening, insisting on going to Sanghani.

Kamal Gautam, a Hindu leader who was leading the protest, said that it was a brutal murder and a direct attack on the Hindu community in Himachal Pradesh which is not tolerable. He added, “It was not a normal murder. So we demand the probe in this entire incident from the central agencies, including NIA or any other agency to cover the conspiracy behind the killing of Manohar Lal.”

On June 22, Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party chief Rumit Thakur posted on social media that he would meet the victim’s family by breaking Section 144 because the names of those involved in the murder of Manohar Lal are not yet made public. He reached Tunnuhatti with his workers at around 11:30 am on Thursday. But the police force intercepted their way and did not allow them to go ahead.

In a video of the protests that went viral on social media, a protest leader was seen addressing the crowd. He said, “Today, in this historic protest, I have come here to appeal to all the Hindus in Himachal Pradesh. We give an ultimatum of 30 days to the people with this jihadi mindset who are roaming in Himachal Pradesh. You have a time period of 30 days. You can leave Himachal Pradesh in 30 days. If you don’t, then only you will be responsible for what happens after that. Hindu community will take the drive in its hands.”

हिमाचल में Gहादियों को 30 दिन का अल्टीमेटम l

According to Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgn of Samba, the protesters have submitted a memorandum, which he has received and intends to send to the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. He mentioned that the demonstrators were seeking evidence from the central agencies and clarified that this request would be forwarded to the Governor of Himachal Pradesh for consideration.

On June 6, a Hindu youth Manohar Lal went missing while returning home from his cowshed on the hilltop. He allegedly proceeded to meet his lover, a Muslim girl. The girl’s family allegedly beat him with sticks and then sliced up his body and put it into a drain when he died. While patrolling in the region on June 9, four soldiers from the Indian Reserve Battalion discovered the body. Some media reports suggest that the chopped body was found in a sack after locals noticed it and informed the police.

Hindu organisations learned about the incident and demanded strict action against the accused. A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections has been filed against the accused.