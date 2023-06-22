Thursday, June 22, 2023
Kerala: Nainook, Nishad Ali, Sajar, and Jasim arrested for sexually assaulting a minor boy, trying to drown his friends

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday morning at Kozhikode Beach when the four gang members assaulted the minor.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala Kozhikode
Four arrested for sexually assaulting a minor boy in Kozhikode, Kerala (image via Asianet)
On Thursday, Kozhikode Police arrested four history sheeters, identified as Nainook, Nishad Ali, Sajar, and Jasim for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old minor boy. The alleged incident took place on Wednesday morning at Kozhikode Beach when the four gang members assaulted the minor. They also tried to drown the victim’s friends in the sea.

The town police station Inspector Baiju K Jose identified the accused as Nainook (40), a resident of Panniyankara, and his accomplices as Nishad Ali (35), Sajar (35), and Jasim (35).

Local police managed to arrest them from their hideout in the city. In the operation, two policemen also suffered injuries.

The police stated that the incident transpired on Wednesday morning when the victim along with other children was playing on the Kozhikode beach. When the victim’s friends objected to the accused persons sexually assaulting the victim, two of the accused Nainook and Nishad tried to drown them in the sea.

The police had to conduct an operation in Panniyankara to nab the accused persons. During the operation, the accused tampered with a gas cylinder endangering everyone’s lives. However, the police forcibly entered the premise and arrested them.

The accused also vandalised a police vehicle. Notably, two of the accused Sajar and Jasim have been arrested for assaulting the police officials. The police also found Cannabis plants at the 40-year-old Nainook’s residence.

The gang is known for committing several crimes in the city. They will be produced before the magistrate after a routine medical exam where police will seek their custody.

