Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Madhya Pradesh: Rajjan Khan enters Bageshwar Dham temple with desi pistol and ammunition, arrested

As per initial information, the gun in Rajjan Khan's possession was found to be a 315-bore desi pistol. He had some ammunition in possession too. The man is reportedly a resident of Indrapuri Colony in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. It is not clear why he had entered the temple with a gun.

In the Bageshwar Dham Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, a man named Rajjan Khan reportedly entered with a desi pistol and ammunition. A report in Republic Bharat states that the man was found roaming with a gun in the ‘Parikrama Marg’ of the Bageshwar Dham temple.

The report says the man named Rajjan Khan was first spotted by devotees in the Parikrama Marg around the Bageshwar Dham Temple in Chhattarpur. He had a gun in his hand. The sight of the man roaming with a gun in his hand caused panic among the people. Some alert devotees called the police and soon the man was apprehended.

