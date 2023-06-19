On June 18, Sunday, a Chinese national took to Twitter to share a harrowing incident she encountered during her stay at Maldives’ luxurious Ritz-Carlton resort. In her long Twitter thread, the 26-year-old Chinese tourist accused a resort staff named Usham of sexual assault. She also accused the resort management and the Maldivian police of hushing the matter and taking no coercive steps to investigate her case.

The victim also shared pictures of her assault, a photo of the accused, Usham and a copy of the complaint filed with the Maldivian police to substantiate her allegations.

I was raped in the Maldives. I don’t know how many people this will reach to but help me get help. I arrived in the Maldives on the 6th. I was to return to China on the 10th but i extended mg stay and decided to stay at the @RCMaldives pic.twitter.com/Sw97N5j6qI — XuYitong (@YolyYitong) June 18, 2023

The victim, a Chinese national currently pursuing her studies in Australia, in a long Twitter thread wrote that she had reached Maldives on the 6th of June and was scheduled to return to China on the 10th but she decided to extend her stay and checked into the Ritz Carlton Fari Island resort, unaware of the horror that would befall her.

Ritz-Carlton Fari Island Resort, owned by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company and a subsidiary of Marriott International, high-end resort known for its pristine beaches and world-class hospitality.

The Chinese tourist, however, revealed that the alleged perpetrator was not an outsider but an in-house butler of this lavish resort, assigned to assist the victim during her stay.

The victim recalled being assigned Usham as her butler soon after checking into the hotel. Usham assisted her in settling in and gave her the rundown of the hotel’s amenities once she checked into her room.

The victim added that the same day, she accidentally poured water on her phone, which resulted in her phone getting damaged. She said that she approached the front desk for assistance because she was worried and didn’t know how to contact her family. They sent Usham to assist her.

The victim recalled that Usham came to her room and offered her his phone. She inserted her sim card into Usham’s phone and spoke to her parents. Usham then sat on her bed and started making conversations with her, which at first were quite generic.

He asked things like ‘Why did you come alone, where do you live, etc,’ the girl recalled, adding that later he started asking her some personal questions like what she did last night and if she slept outside by the room pool. “And that’s when I realized he watched me. And I wanted to change the topic. He left the room for a brief moment and came back because my mother had sent a WeChat,” she wrote.

The victim said that this time while chatting with her again, Usham took a chewing gum in his mouth and asked her whether she would like to kiss him. The girl felt uncomfortable and told him that she did not like “physical contact.”

“And he was chatting with me again, asking questions. And he took a chewing gum and started chewing and asked me if I wanted to kiss, which left me numb. I was blank. I said no I don’t like physical contact. I took my computer and translated it to him in case he didn’t understand.”

The victim recalled in her subsequent tweet, how the resort staff tried to coerce her into having sex with her by saying “yoly no need to be ashamed sex is ok,” but when she resented he forced his tongue into her mouth.

The girl, here, recounted how Usham at first tried to mock her by asking her if she is gay since she was not showing interest in him. He also told her that he would be a gentleman while he continued to force himself on her. He then pushed the victim to the bed and began assaulting her.

“I was in my pyjams. He started forcing his tongue into my mouth and said I will be a gentleman. He then pushed me to bed and started removing his pants and he put his pen*s in my mouth twice. He then went ahead and touch me down in my pvt part and tried to intercource,” the girl recounted the horrific incident.

“I was forcing and trying to stop him but he wouldn’t. His tries to have sex with he was not working that’s when he stretched his fingers inside my pvt part. I then got up and ran and wrapped myself in a quilt. He then asked me if he can touch my breasts to cum. I refused,” the hapless victim added.

She then said that the accused ejaculated on her computer screen then used a towel kept in the bathroom to clean the screen and left saying, “you need time to open up” and that he would come back again.

The girl recalled how she managed to gather herself after the terrible incident and told the resort managers what had happened, but they showed up at her room and pretended that everything was normal. She urged the resort staff to call the police.

Further explaining how the resort management tried to cover up the crime, the victim said that the staff members told her that they would contact the police. Meanwhile, two staff members went to her room and confiscated her laptop and the towel, which had the accused’s semen smeared on it. She recounted telling the resort staff that those were important pieces of evidence and should be handed over to the police.

After some time, the police arrived at the crime scene and recorded her statement. The victim added that the police took the sample of her mouth and told her that it would take a week to get the result. They told her that she should leave Maldives before the results come. The police, also trying to hush the matter, further told the victim that they had no reason to arrest the accused at that point.

The victim added that she went ahead and did a medical examination as well. “I had bruises all over my body,” the victim wrote, lamenting how the Maldivian police did nothing more than ignore the obvious evidence.

“I was then asked to leave the hotel at the earliest. And that it’s a case between police and Usham and nothing ti do with the hotel. And that they can no longer arrange my accommodation. I left the hotel and there wasn’t even an apology,” she bemoaned.

The victim concluded her long Twitter thread by lambasting the Ritz-Carlton management which, she revealed, accused her of concocting the story for a free stay.

“you only train your housekeepers to ask for tip @RitzCarlton I was raped in your hotel and you did nothing. You told me I did this to get a free stay. I paid the full amount to the hotel. I’m a chines living in Australia my family is well reputed and rich,” the Chinese student wrote, as she concluded her post with pictures of her assault.

Local media reported the Maldivian police as saying that they have launched an investigation into the accusations. They confirmed that they have collected the necessary samples required for the investigation. The police further said that no arrests have yet been made in relation to the case.

The Chinese national, meanwhile, in undergoing treatment at the Health Center in Thulusdhoo island of Kaafu Atoll in Maldives.