On Saturday, June 24, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi exposed Congress’s General Secretary in charge of Communication, Jairam Ramesh’s lies in Manipur. In a tweet, Ramesh had claimed former Chief Minister of Manipur and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh was not allowed to speak during all-party meetings on Manipur violence.

Refuting his claims, Joshi called out Ramesh for using the Manipur tragedy for political gains. He added that Ibobi spoke for 30 minutes during the meeting and was offered two hours by Home Minister Amit Shah to talk over lunch. He tweeted, “It is unfortunate that Jairam Ramesh is politicising Manipur’s tragedy. This is not the time for petty politics. Okram Ibobi Singh spoke for 30 minutes and concluded. He asked for a separate time to meet, and HM Amit Shah Ji offered to give him 2 hours separately over lunch. Don’t spread lies.”

It is unfortunate that @Jairam_Ramesh is politicising Manipur's tragedy. This is not time for petty politics



Okram Ibobi Singh spoke for 30 mins & concluded. He asked for separate time to meet, HM @AmitShah ji offered to give him 2 hours separately over lunch.

Don’t spread lies https://t.co/ZxL8z0SuUh — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) June 24, 2023

After the meeting, BJP’s Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra said in a statement that not a day had passed when Home Minister Amit Shah did not talk to the PM about the Manipur situation. He added that the government is making all efforts to restore peace in the state on instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “Before the meeting started, a detailed presentation was presented on the situation of Manipur, such as what caused the violence, what measures have been taken to control it to date etc. Members of all the parties gave their suggestions positively.”

#WATCH | "The Union Home Minister assured that all steps will be taken to ensure no loss of life or property in Manipur," says BJP leader Sambit Patra on the all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister on Manipur situation. pic.twitter.com/j2EiCihfRN — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

He added, “After listening to everyone, Union Minister Amit Shah assured everyone to have a discussion on suggestions made by all party members. All the members also appreciated the efforts made by the home minister regarding Manipur. They appreciated how the HM spent three days and three nights in the state which is witnessing ethnic clashes. Home Minister has assured that we will move towards peace as soon as possible with the co-operation of everyone.”

Congress claimed former CM was not allowed to speak

In a tweet, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that Okram Ibobi Singh was not allowed to present his points on Manipur violence during the all-party meeting. He further added that the people of Manipur were not allowed their representation during the meeting.

He wrote, “The all-party meeting organised by the Home Minister today was just an eye-wash and a formality. As the principal Opposition party, our representative, the senior leader from Manipur, 3-time elected CM Okram Ibobi Singh, was not allowed to present his points representing the pain and anguish of the people of Manipur. He was the only leader from Manipur in the all-party meeting today, and it is an insult not only to the former CM and the Congress party but the people of Manipur that their representative was not allowed to fully put forth his point of view. We are sharing the 8 points on behalf of Congress, which includes the immediate removal of the CM of Manipur, without which no progress can be made towards peace and normalcy in Manipur.”

The all-party meeting organised by the Home Minister today was just an eye-wash and a formality.



As the principal Opposition party, our representative the senior most leader from Manipur, 3-time elected CM Okram Ibobi Singh, was not allowed to present his points representing… pic.twitter.com/XMjfWXYHBa — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 24, 2023

After the meeting, Singh made similar claims during a press meeting. He said, “More than 50 days after the violence in Manipur started, the home ministry organised an all-party meeting today. I was nominated by the AICC. I barely had 7-8 minutes to share my views. Manipur is my home state. I asked for additional five minutes to express my opinions, but it was denied. This is unfortunate.”

More than 50 days after the violence in Manipur started, the Home Ministry organised an all-party meeting today. I was nominated by the AICC.



I barely had 7-8 minutes to share my views. Manipur is my home state. I asked for additional five minutes to express my opinions, but it… pic.twitter.com/dK4DBJP4Uw — Congress (@INCIndia) June 24, 2023

So far, over 100 people have lost their lives in Manipur violence, and over a thousand have been reported injured. Several hundred Manipur residents were displaced and moved to safer places because of the violence triggered after the High Court’s order to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled list that is being opposed by the Kuki community.