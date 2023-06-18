The curfew in a violence-hit Imphal Valley of Manipur has been relaxed from 5 am to 5 pm on Sunday, June 18, while the Indian Army conducted a flag march there.

#WATCH | Manipur: Indian Army conducted a flag march in the violence-affected area in Imphal Valley



(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/7fRutdtCBM — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

The circular issued by the district magistrate, Imphal East, Khumanthem Diana Devi stated, “Total public curfew under Section 144 CrPC, 1973 prohibiting the movement of any person outside their respective residences imposed in Imphal East District vide this Office Order dated 3rd May 2023 is hereby relaxed from 5 AM to 5 PM on 18th June 2023 except for the area for which the schedule is given below in order to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food supplies”.

Hatta crossing to RDS crossing, the Imphal river from Sanjenthong to Minuthong, Minuthong to Hatta crossing, and RDS crossing to Sanjenthong are among those areas where the curfew would be relaxed.

In Manipur, a curfew has been imposed under Section 144 following conflicts between the Kuki and Meitei communities on the third of May. The ensuing violence took over 100 lives while thousands were displaced.

The state government has extended the internet shutdown until June 20.

A mob vandalised the BJP office in Manipur’s Thongju on Friday, according to officials. Reportedly, nine people were killed and more than ten were injured during fresh violence in Manipur on Wednesday.

Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh’s residence in Kongba, Imphal, was set on fire on Thursday night when the minister was in Kerala. Despite being a member of the Meitei community, he has continued imploring both sides to stop violence and allow the state to return to peace. Miscreants also attempted to set fire to Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen’s official residence in Imphal West, partially destroying it.

On Saturday, officials informed that protesters clashed with security personnel through the night. Attempts were also made to set Bharatiya Janata Party leaders’ houses on fire, which led to the injuries to two individuals.

A mob of around 1000 individuals assembled to torch buildings adjacent to the palace grounds. It was dispersed by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) using tear gas and rubber bullets. It also cleared out an additional crowd that wanted to set MLA Thongam Biswajeet Singh’s residence on fire.

Manipur was rocked by violence on May 3 this year when confrontations broke out during a rally called by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand that Meitei be included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. Since the Manipur High Court ordered the state administration to consider incorporating the community into the ST list, ethnic violence has been continuing in the state for more than a month. In order to quell the unrest, central paramilitary forces are stationed there.