In fresh violence in the troubled state of Manipur, on Saturday, officials informed that protesters clashed with security personnel through the night. Attempts were also made to set Bharatiya Janata Party leaders’ houses on fire, which led to the injuries to two individuals.

A mob of around 1000 individuals assembled to torch buildings adjacent to the palace grounds. It was dispersed by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) using tear gas and rubber bullets. It also cleared out an additional crowd that wanted to set MLA Thongam Biswajeet Singh’s residence on fire.

A second mob surrounded the BJP office in Sinjemai at midnight, but it was chased away by an Army column and failed to do any damage. Around midnight, a group of people tried to vandalise the president of the women’s wing of the BJP, Sharda Devi’s home in Imphal’s Porampet neighbourhood. They were successfully chased away by security officers.

Furthermore, a burglary attempt was made at Imphal West’s Iringbam police station, however, no weapons were taken. The government has imposed a curfew in eleven districts and banned the internet.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, 400–500 rounds of automatic fire were reportedly fired in Kwakta town, Bishupur, and Kangvai village, Churachandpur. Sporadic bursts of firing have been reported since then.

Officials stated that multiple instances of crowd gathering, attempted damage, and arson against public figures and property hasve been confirmed. Army, Assam Rifles, Rapid Action Force, and police members worked together to conduct a flag march in Imphal East till midnight to halt rioters from congregating.

Meanwhile, former Army Chief Ved Prakash Malik also responded to the alarming situation in the northeastern state and wrote, “An extraordinary sad call from a retired Lt Gen from Manipur. Law & order situation in Manipur needs urgent attention at the highest level,” while reacting to a post by another Army veteran on Twitter. He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The house of Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh was recently set on fire on Thursday night in Kongba, Imphal, while the minister was in Kerala. Despite being a member of the Meitei community, he has persisted in pleading with both sides to refrain from violence and allow for the return of peace to the state. Miscreants also tried to set Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen’s official bungalow on fire in Imphal West and managed to partly burn it.

Manipur was rocked by violence on May 3 this year when confrontations broke out during a rally called by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand that Meitei be included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. Since the Manipur High Court ordered the state administration to consider incorporating the community into the ST list, ethnic violence has been continuing in the state for more than a month. In order to quell the unrest, central paramilitary forces are stationed there.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the northeastern state on May 29 for a period of four days during which he held meetings with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leaders of all political parties, civil society, women groups, tribal groups, and security personnel. He announced the formation of a peace committee and a judicial commission under the chairmanship of a retired Chief Justice of a High Court to investigate Manipur violence.