In a distressing incident from the Shyam Nagar (Salt Warehouse) area of Indore, a mechanical engineer identified as Amir Abbasi, along with his family members, has been booked under multiple charges, including triple talaq and physical assault on his pregnant wife. The victim, Sakina Abbasi, aged 25, lodged a complaint on Thursday 22nd June 2023 with the local police, after which the police initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to Sakina’s complaint, she endured persistent demands for dowry from her husband, Amir, despite having already brought the money from her mother on numerous occasions. The abuse allegedly escalated. Sakina further claimed that her mother-in-law, Imtiaz Bi, father-in-law, Azam Abbasi, and sister-in-law also participated in the torment. The key accused Amir is a mechanical engineer by profession and is posted in a company in Pithampur.

Sakina also mentioned in her complaint that her mother-in-law started insisting on the couple sleeping in separate rooms shortly after their marriage. When Sakina was pregnant, her husband Amir kicked her into the womb terminating the pregnancy. When she protested against his actions, Amir pronounced talaq (divorce) thrice and expelled her from their home. Outraged Sakina approached the local police station to file a complaint against her estranged husband and in-laws.

Additionally, Sakina disclosed in her complaint that she had been subjected to dowry-related harassment by her in-laws within a year of her marriage. The continuous demands for dowry exacerbated her plight. During the investigation, the police revealed that Amir claimed Sakina had been pressuring him to distance himself from his family, a claim he used to justify his actions. Consequently, the police have filed a case against Amir Abbasi.

Further details provided by Sakina indicate that she and Amir tied the knot in May 2022, and after two months, he sent her to her parental home in Khargone. Sakina, accompanied by her brother, returned to Indore to seek assistance. On Tuesday, 20th June 2023, a violent altercation ensued between Sakina, her mother-in-law, and her sister-in-law, during which they allegedly assaulted and attempted to strangle her. She managed to escape the dire situation and contacted her brother-in-law (sister’s husband) for help. Shockingly, instead of providing support to his wife, the accused Amir promptly pronounced triple talaq, demanding that Sakina leave their house permanently. Furthermore, the accused family members pressured her to sell her father’s land in Khargone for monetary gain.

The police authorities have taken the complaint seriously and initiated an investigation into the matter. The police ensured the safety and well-being of the victim. Additional DCP Abhinav Vishwakarma is leading the investigation in this case.