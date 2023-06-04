A new development has taken place in the Savitribai Phule controversy. Indic Tales, Hindu Post, and the Twitter account BharadwajSpeaks were all named in an FIR filed by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday night. The case has been filed for alleged “spreading false and malicious” content against social reformer Kratijyoti Savitribai Phule. It has been alleged that the content published by them was intended to inflame feelings and foster animosity between different groups.

A group of NCP leaders protested outside the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office earlier on Wednesday in response to ‘derogatory’ content on the websites Indic Tales and Hindu Post. They were led by Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar, former Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, and NCP State Chief Jayant Patil.

The leaders met with the chief of the Mumbai city police department and handed him a letter signed by the three NCP stalwarts demanding that these websites be shut down. They also claimed that the articles, which denigrated Savitribai Phule’s contributions, had been published with the intention of stirring up trouble.

Chhagan Bhujbal stated, “Indic Tales and Hindu Post have projected Savotribai Phule in a wrong manner. They have made highly objectionable remarks that cannot be tolerated in a progressive state like Maharashtra. Savitribai Phule was a great social worker. She had done pioneering work in the field of women and education. She started the first school for women in Pune.”

After they arrived at his office, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde immediately gave Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik instructions to look into the situation and file a report, adding that any insults to public figures like Savitribai Phule would not be condoned.

“The website ‘Indic Tales’ has written many objectionable things about Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule in its published article, and many political organizations and social organizations have raised objections to the government. Taking cognizance of these objections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed to check the content of this website and take action against it,” the CM informed in a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

It further cautioned, “While writing about revered personalities of our society, it should be well researched and the authors, and publishers should ensure that it won’t lead to disrespect any of the respected personalities.”

On 4 January 2022, the Indic Post published an article titled “Why Hindu female teachers before Savitribai Phule are not recognised’ in which it was charged that Savitribai Phule’s school was supported by British missionaries and raised doubts about their motives for doing the same. It attributed the information to Twitter handle Bharadwajspeaks.

It noted, “Savitribai herself was awarded by the British on November 16, 1852. British declared Savitribai as the best teacher. The question needs to be asked. The British were colonial invaders who had no qualms in destroying India and killing lakhs of Indians.”

The Hindu Post story headlined “Was Savitribai Phule really the first female teacher in Bharat” came on January 5, 2022. While asserting that Hotee Vidyalankar, a Bengali Hindu widow who, according to the article, was a scholar of Sanskrit poetry, law, mathematics, and ayurveda, challenged whether Savitribai Phule was indeed the first female teacher in India.

It mentioned that she founded a school for women in Varanasi and passed away 21 years before Savitribai was born (1831). In addition, the post accused that Savitribai Phule produced poetry “glorifying British and Christianity.”