Wednesday, June 7, 2023
HomeSportsCricketICC World Test Championship: Amid oil protest threats, two pitches prepared for the final...
CricketNews Reports
Updated:

ICC World Test Championship: Amid oil protest threats, two pitches prepared for the final between India and Australia

As per reports, they both have agreed to shift to the reserve pitch in case of an incident so that match does not get called off and abandoned.

OpIndia Staff
ICC World Test Championship
Oil protesters threatened to damage pitch during India-Australia final of World Test Championship (Image: Outlook)
17

The ICC has prepared two pitches for the World Test Championship final which is set to begin on June 7, 2023. The match will start at 3 PM IST. A reserve day has also been put in place in case of a weather intervention. The final will be held at the Oval Stadium in London.

As per reports, the decision to prepare two pitches was taken after oil protesters threatened to destroy the pitch. If the pitch gets damaged, the ICC experts will access it and see if it can be repaired for the match. In case it is beyond repair, the reserve pitch will be checked, and the match will be shifted accordingly.

Both team captains, Rohit Sharma for India and Pat Cummins for Australia have been informed about the update. As per reports, they both have agreed to shift to the reserve pitch in case of an incident so that match does not get called off and abandoned.

In a statement, Cummins said, “It’s something we got in the security briefing a couple of days ago. I’ve heard that they’re aware of it and keeping an eye out. But that’s as much as we’ve heard. So hopefully, it doesn’t happen, obviously. But yeah, I’ve heard there are a few different events that have been affected.”

Determining the pitch state

As per the ICC regulations, several sections will play a vital role in deciding whether the pitch needs to be shifted. First, the on-field umpires will check and determine if the pitch is safe to continue. If they feel it is unreasonable to continue, the ICC match referee will be called after halting the match under section 6.4.1.

Then under section 6.4.4, the on-field umpires will examine the pitch to determine if the pitch can be repaired and if the match can be resumed from the point it was stopped. The match referee will be consulted to make the final decision. It will be the referee’s responsibility to determine if the repair may give an unfair advantage to any side or not, as a portion of the game had already been played on the damaged pitch.

Under section 6.4.7, the referee will make sure to keep the captains and the head of the ground authority in the loop of the decision-making process. Timely public announcements about the situation will be the responsibility of the head of the ground authority.

Squads

India- Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper).

Suryakumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been placed on the list of standby players.

Australia – Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (Vice Captain), Mitchell Starc, and David Warner.

Mitch Marsh and Matthew Renshaw are on the standby list.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia Australia WTC
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Damoh Hijab Case: District Education Officer to be removed for giving clean chit to Ganga Jamuna School, action against Collector also confirmed

OpIndia Staff -
Confirming the DEO's negative involvement in the case, Minister Inder Singh Parmar said, “Prima facie information that is coming out that the District Education Officer (DEO) has given wrong information, that is why the DEO is guilty."
News Reports

Artwork depicting the contributions of women, tribal leaders, and freedom struggle will be added to the new Parliament building

OpIndia Staff -
The New Parliement building to have artwork depicting contributions of women and tribals. 14 idols brought back from foreign countries are also going to be placed on the premises.

Haryana: Police clears NH-44 of protesting farmers after High Court’s orders

Indian Railways dismisses “baseless” Times of India data on construction of railway tracks in India

Khap and Kisan leaders angry over wrestlers resuming duty, and their meeting with HM Shah

IRCTC fact-checks Congress’ misleading claims, shares data that ticket cancellation reduced after Balasore accident

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
637,268FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com