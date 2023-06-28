PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals.

India finished the final day of the Games by taking their medal tally to 202 medals (76 gold, 75 silver and 51 bronze), with the last of the medals coming from the athletics track. “Congratulations to our incredible athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals. In their success, we celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and applaud the perseverance of these remarkable athletes,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Special Olympics World Games 2023 came to a close here on Sunday, after an evocative, emotional, and triumphant closing ceremony at the Brandenburg Gate in the center of the city. The gate had served as a restricted zone when the city was divided by the Wall, and has, ever since been a beacon of unity- a fitting parable for a sporting event that celebrates unity, diversity, and special skills.

Indian athletes notched six medals from the track events (2 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze). The headlines would undoubtedly go to the gold medallists Aanchal Goyal (400m, Level B Female) and Ravimathi Arumugam (400m, Level C Female) who blew away their competition to take the top of the podium. And yet, it is important to note that the colour of the medal is not in itself a judge of the performance. Saket Kundu, who had earlier grabbed a silver medal in the mini javelin Level B, also won a bronze in the Level B 400m, a rare double act in the track and field.

