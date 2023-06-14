Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Maharashtra: Principal of a college in Malegaon suspended for starting career guidance event with Islamic prayer, FIR filed

Dr Subhash Nikam, the now-suspended principal, claimed that the event started with the Arabic prayer because that is how most events begin at the organisation.

The principal of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad Arts, Science and Commerce College in Malegaon of Maharashtra has been suspended and booked by the police following a so-called career guidance seminar that began with a brief Islamic prayer. The college, which is managed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former BJP MLC Dr Apoorva Hiray, organised the event in collaboration with the local organisation Satya Malik Lok Sewa Group. The so-called seminar aimed to provide information about opportunities in the defence sector and featured guest speaker Anees Kutty from the Anees Defence Career Institute in Pune.

However, the members of the Hindu community and organisations protested against the event, claiming that students were being influenced to convert to Islam. Following the protests, an FIR was filed by the police against the principal. Maharashtra’s Ports Development and Mining Department Minister, Dada Bhuse, also demanded action against those responsible for the seminar.

The principal has been accused of trying to attract students towards Islam under the guise of a career guidance seminar in the college.

Dr Subhash Nikam, the now-suspended principal, said, “The programme started off with the recitation of a small Islamic prayer wherein the speaker addressed the students. Towards the end of the event, a large number of people entered the hall claiming that the event was an attempt to propagate Islam.”

Nikam claimed that the event started with the Arabic prayer because that is how most events begin at the organisation.

It is notable that Malegaon in the Nashik district of Maharashtra is known to have a significant Muslim population. The city is considered to be one of the most communally sensitive cities in the state.

