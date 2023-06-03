Saturday, June 3, 2023
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot throws a microphone at the Barmer district collector during an event

Later the Chief Minister's Office said that the CM did not throw the mic towards the DC. They claimed that after the microphone stopped working, he threw it to the ground on his left.

OpIndia Staff
Ashok Gehlot threw mike at the district collector. Image Source: Twitter handle of NDTV
On Friday, 2nd June 2023, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, threw a microphone at the Barmer district collector during a public event. The incident reportedly occurred at the Barmer Circuit House, while he was engaging with a group of women, seeking their feedback on government schemes aimed at benefiting the public.

A video capturing this incident was widely circulating on social media. The video emerged after the public address system experienced a malfunction, seemingly causing frustration for the Chief Minister.

In the viral video, CM Gehlot was seen sitting on a chair and speaking to the assembled group of women when an apparent malfunction occurred with the wireless microphone. Displaying signs of frustration, he threw the microphone towards the Barmer district collector. Subsequently, the collector retrieved the microphone from the ground. In the meanwhile, a woman handed him another wireless microphone which was working.

Gehlot’s composure slipped again as he noticed a group of individuals positioned behind the women. In response, he demanded that they vacate the area. He said, “Where is SP (superintendent of police)? Both SP and collector seem to be similar.”

As part of his two-day visit to Barmer, Ashok Gehlot engaged in an event where women had the opportunity to share the positive impacts of government schemes and express their gratitude to the chief minister for the increased honorarium provided to Anganwadi workers. During this event, the chief minister of Rajasthan lost his temper over a minor issue like a microphone malfunction.

Later the Chief Minister’s Office attempted damage control by saying that the CM did not throw the mic towards the DC. They claimed that after the microphone stopped working, he threw it to the ground on his left.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

