On the dreadful day of June 28 last year, two Islamists identified as Riyaz and Ghous Mohammad brutally beheaded a poor Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan. He was murdered for posting a social media message in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The murderers had also made a video boasting about their heinous act, basking in false bravado over killing the hapless poor man inside his shop.

One year after the brutal murder, a production house named Jani Firefox Media Private Limited is all set to make a movie on the Udaipur Hindu Tailor. According to a report by ABP News, deceased Kanhaiya Lal’s elder son Yash has confirmed the development.

Speaking to the media house, Yash confirmed that Amit Jani, the director of the media house spoke to him over the phone and expressed his desire to make a film on his father. He spoke with Kanhaiya Lal’s other family members also who were initially reluctant but later gave their permission to make the film.

After this, the production house team decided to visit Udaipur on June 28, 2023, which is the first death anniversary of the Hindu tailor, to gather details about Kanhaiya Lal, his family, his brutal murder and all others who were involved in the heinous crime.

According to reports, besides showing the life and the heinous murder of Kanhaiya Lal, the movie will also show the story of two youths of Rajsamand, who had displayed exemplary courage and helped the police nab the accused- Riyaz and Ghous Mohammad.

The brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal

Islamists Riyaz and Ghous Mohammad had come to Kanhaiya Lal’s tailor shop posing as customers. As the tailor was taking their measurements, they took out their heavy meat cleavers and brutally hacked him to death, while making a video of the incident. Kanhaiya Lal’s body had over 30 wounds. Kanhaiya Lal’s ‘fault’ was that a post supporting the statement of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was shared from his phone.

After brutally murdering Kahaiya Lal, Riyaz and Ghous had made a chilling video, brandishing their blood-stained weapons and gloating about the heinous act. They had asserted the Islamist slogan “Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek hi saza, Sar tan se juda” and had boasted that they had killed the man for the sake of Islam.

The brutal act of murder was supported and even hailed by some of Ajmer Dargah’s custodians (Chishtis). Despite the brutality and wanton display of Islamic terrorism involved in the act, many media outlets had tried their best to tone it down, and had even shared reports of the news as ‘just another crime’.