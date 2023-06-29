Thursday, June 29, 2023
Cabinet approves National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, to enhance research eco-system in the country

The NRF will foster a culture of research and innovation and impact Indian universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi advocates strengthening R&D.
Union Cabinet approves National Research Foundation Bill 2023. (Image Source - Bing AI and Millennium Post)
On Thursday, June 28, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the introduction of the National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill, 2023 in Parliament. The approved Bill will pave the way for establishing the NRF. The new foundation will seed, grow, and promote Research and Development (R&D) in the country.

Further, the NRF will foster a culture of research and innovation and impact Indian universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.

After receiving approval in Parliament, the bill will establish the National Research Foundation (NRF) as the apex body responsible for providing strategic direction to scientific research in the country. Reportedly, this initiative aligns with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP). 

As per the official statement of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the NRF will be established with a total investment of Rs. 50,000 crores over five years (2023-2028), after approval of the Parliament.

The statement adds that the Department of Science and Technology (DST) will serve as the administrative Department of NRF. Further, this department will be governed by a Governing Board that will consist of eminent researchers and professionals from various disciplines. 

Furthermore, the scope of the NRF will be wide-ranging and it will impact all Ministers. Consequently, the Prime Minister will be the ex-officio President of the Board, and the Union Minister of Science & Technology & Union Minister of Education will be the ex-office Vice-Presidents.

An Executive Council chaired by the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India will oversee the functioning of NRF. 

The intention of the bill is that NRF will forge collaborations among the industry, academia, government departments, and research institutions. 

Additionally, this will facilitate the establishment of a mechanism to engage and involve industries and state governments, along with scientific and line ministries. 

The NRF will primarily focus on two key aspects. First, it will work towards creating a policy framework that supports collaboration and cooperation. Second, it will establish regulatory processes aimed at encouraging increased spending by industries on research and development (R&D).

The new proposed bill, after approval from Parliament, will also repeal the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB). The SERB was earlier established in 2008 by an act of Parliament.  

As per the Ministry’s statement, the new NRF, once established, will subsume the SERB. This would be possible as NRF would have an expanded mandate and cover activities over and above the actions of SERB.

As per media reports, the Monsoon Session of Parliament may likely function from July 17 to August 10 which is when the Union government will try to turn this bill into an Act.

