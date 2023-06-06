UP: Atiq Ahmed gang aide held with huge cache of arms, ammunition in Kaushambi

A large cache of illegal weapons were recovered from the house of late mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s aide, police said.

The active aide has been identified as Abdul Kavi. “In a case registered at Sarai Akeel police station, accused Abdul Kavi was taken on police remand for 36 hours,” Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

“A cache of illegal arms including 20 pistols of 12 bore and .315 bore with cartridges, a revolver and explosives have been recovered at his instance,” the SP added.

The seizure was made from the Kavi’s house in Bhakanda village under Sarai Akil Police Station area. Further investigation is underway.

Gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by men posing as journalists on April 15 night this year, while they were being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

All three assailants — Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari — were sent to judicial custody by the district court.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year.

