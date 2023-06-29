Thursday, June 29, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: Abu Talha, son of former BSP MLA, arrested for insulting Goddess Sita, hurting Hindu sentiments on social media

Abu Talha got into a verbal fight with one of his friends named Mayank Raj over religion after which he posted a derogatory comment against Hindu religion.

Image Source: Badaun Police Twitter handle
On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Abu Talha Pathan, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA, Muslim Khan from Shekharpur Assembly for spreading religious hatred and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The accused had put up an objectionable post on social media against a Hindu deity, police were quoted as saying.

According to the reports, the accused is a student at Kota, Rajasthan. He got into a verbal fight with one of his friends named Mayank Raj over religion after which he posted a derogatory comment against Hindu religion. Raj took a screenshot of the comment post and approached the UP Police seeking strict action against Abu Talha.

However, the accused person, a resident of the Kakrala region, Badaun, is said to have deleted the controversial comment later. Notably, the screenshots of the derogatory have been going viral since then. The accused blatantly abused Goddess Sita and used derogatory language against her.

Several Hindu activists raised their voices against the post after which the police took cognisance of the event and arrested the accused under section 505 (promoting enmity, hatred) of the Income Tax Act and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Inspector Haripal Singh Balyan commented on the issue and confirmed that a case has been registered against the son of a former BSP MLA from Shekhupur Assembly for spreading religious hatred and hurting religious sentiments. Investigations are underway.

