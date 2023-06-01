Sports Minister asks not to politicise wrestlers’ protest, lists several demands fulfilled, says action will be taken when chargesheet is filed against Brij Bhushan

On June 1, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government of India has fulfilled wrestlers’ demands as required. He added that the government is handling the issue very sensitively.

He said, “We are handling this issue (wrestlers’ protest) very sensitively. Whatever the players demanded, we are doing all those things. The demanded enquiry, we got done. They asked for FIR, and Delhi Police filed it. They approached Supreme Court which asked them to approach District Magistrate. They demanded not to let Wrestling Federation of India officials be barred from performing any duties. That demand was also fulfilled. They demanded a subcommittee, and IOA made the subcommittee. Trials are being done by the subcommittee. Delhi Police is investigating the matter. Whatever they demanded has been fulfilled.”

He added, “I want to say that if a similar complaint is filed by any citizen of the country, the police investigate the matter. The action is taken after the investigation. In this case, as well, a fast-track investigation is underway. Several statements have been taken. Police will submit their report. Necessary action will be also taken once Delhi police file the chargesheet. They [wrestlers] should wait for the investigation to get over.

“To all those politicising this issue, I would like to say that the law is equal for everyone and all the players are important to us. Modi government has improved the facilities to encourage sportspersons. The government has given respect to the players and everyone knows it. However, when it comes to the police investigation, it is being done. The discussion on the chargesheet will be done once it is filed,” he said.

‘Will hang myself if proven guilty even in one case’

Former WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also interacted with the media and asked them not to put up unnecessary questions. He said, “You [reporters] know that Delhi Police is investigating the matter. You are also aware that on January 18, they started their protests for the first time. They made a few demands and later demanded other things. I can only say that they are repeatedly changing their demands and language.”

“Earlier, I said if I am proven guilty even in one case, I will hang myself and I am sticking to the promise. No one will have to ask for it. Coming to what others are saying and what kind of ‘Panchayats’ they are organising, I have nothing to do with it. I have nothing to do with what anyone is saying. I am requesting you with folded hands, please wait for the police to finish their investigation. Whatever comes in the investigation, whatever path the judiciary shows me, I am walking on it.”Singh said. Earlier, he said in a Facebook Live session that if he is proven guilty even in one case, he would hang himself.

He added, “I am not going to get anything by reacting to what others are saying. I will face whatever court and Delhi Police decide for me. If I am found guilty in the investigation, the judiciary will take action. I am requesting you not to ask unnecessary questions.”

Wrestlers protest

Wrestlers’ protests first started in January 2023. The wrestlers claimed there was mismanagement in the federation and they were not being treated well. Later, they claimed Singh molested female wrestlers including minors. A committee was formed with PT Usha at the head. Wrestlers demanded the addition of Babita Phogat which was obliged by the government. They submitted the report in April 2023 which is yet to be made public.

In April 2023, wrestlers sat in protest again. This time they concentrated on claims of molestation. FIR was registered by the police under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO. While the protests should have ended following the FIR, they have turned into political protests. Opposition parties and farmer unions have extended support to the protesting wrestlers who are now demanding Singh to be jailed with immediate effect. They also tried to protest outside New Parliament Building as part of wrestlers’ protest but failed.