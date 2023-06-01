Thursday, June 1, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSports Minister asks not to politicise wrestlers' protest, lists several demands fulfilled, says action...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Sports Minister asks not to politicise wrestlers’ protest, lists several demands fulfilled, says action will be taken when chargesheet is filed against Brij Bhushan

"To all those politicising this issue, I would like to say that the law is equal for everyone and all the players are important to us. Modi government has improved the facilities to encourage sportspersons. The government has given respect to the players and everyone knows it. However, when it comes to the police investigation, it is being done. The discussion on the chargesheet will be done once it is filed," he said.

OpIndia Staff
Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said no one should politicise Wrestlers' Protest (Image: IE)
8

On June 1, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government of India has fulfilled wrestlers’ demands as required. He added that the government is handling the issue very sensitively.

He said, “We are handling this issue (wrestlers’ protest) very sensitively. Whatever the players demanded, we are doing all those things. The demanded enquiry, we got done. They asked for FIR, and Delhi Police filed it. They approached Supreme Court which asked them to approach District Magistrate. They demanded not to let Wrestling Federation of India officials be barred from performing any duties. That demand was also fulfilled. They demanded a subcommittee, and IOA made the subcommittee. Trials are being done by the subcommittee. Delhi Police is investigating the matter. Whatever they demanded has been fulfilled.”

He added, “I want to say that if a similar complaint is filed by any citizen of the country, the police investigate the matter. The action is taken after the investigation. In this case, as well, a fast-track investigation is underway. Several statements have been taken. Police will submit their report. Necessary action will be also taken once Delhi police file the chargesheet. They [wrestlers] should wait for the investigation to get over.

“To all those politicising this issue, I would like to say that the law is equal for everyone and all the players are important to us. Modi government has improved the facilities to encourage sportspersons. The government has given respect to the players and everyone knows it. However, when it comes to the police investigation, it is being done. The discussion on the chargesheet will be done once it is filed,” he said.

‘Will hang myself if proven guilty even in one case’

Former WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also interacted with the media and asked them not to put up unnecessary questions. He said, “You [reporters] know that Delhi Police is investigating the matter. You are also aware that on January 18, they started their protests for the first time. They made a few demands and later demanded other things. I can only say that they are repeatedly changing their demands and language.”

“Earlier, I said if I am proven guilty even in one case, I will hang myself and I am sticking to the promise. No one will have to ask for it. Coming to what others are saying and what kind of ‘Panchayats’ they are organising, I have nothing to do with it. I have nothing to do with what anyone is saying. I am requesting you with folded hands, please wait for the police to finish their investigation. Whatever comes in the investigation, whatever path the judiciary shows me, I am walking on it.”Singh said. Earlier, he said in a Facebook Live session that if he is proven guilty even in one case, he would hang himself.

He added, “I am not going to get anything by reacting to what others are saying. I will face whatever court and Delhi Police decide for me. If I am found guilty in the investigation, the judiciary will take action. I am requesting you not to ask unnecessary questions.”

Wrestlers protest

Wrestlers’ protests first started in January 2023. The wrestlers claimed there was mismanagement in the federation and they were not being treated well. Later, they claimed Singh molested female wrestlers including minors. A committee was formed with PT Usha at the head. Wrestlers demanded the addition of Babita Phogat which was obliged by the government. They submitted the report in April 2023 which is yet to be made public.

In April 2023, wrestlers sat in protest again. This time they concentrated on claims of molestation. FIR was registered by the police under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO. While the protests should have ended following the FIR, they have turned into political protests. Opposition parties and farmer unions have extended support to the protesting wrestlers who are now demanding Singh to be jailed with immediate effect. They also tried to protest outside New Parliament Building as part of wrestlers’ protest but failed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bareilly: Salim and Shakeel thrashed by locals after they tried to take away two minor sisters, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

The allegations very are serious: Punjab and Haryana HC rejects bail plea of Shrif who illegally transported cows for slaughtering

OpIndia Staff -

Vivek Gulati says he had to stop Hanuman Chalisa recital at his Gurugram cafe because of continuous anon complaints and police intervention: Ground Report

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Gujarat: Rikshaw driver Arif Mohammed abuses woman, unzips himself and claims police can’t do anything, wets himself after Vapi police arrest him: Details

OpIndia Staff -

IAMC, with links to Islamic terror orgs, extends support to wrestlers, along with Kashmiri terrorist Yasin Malik and anti-CAA Islamists: Details

Jhankar Mohta -

Madhya Pradesh: Hindu and Jain girls found wearing hijab in posters and photos of a private school in Damoh, government orders probe

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Chouhan lays the foundation stone of Grand Devi Lok in Salkanpur, See the mesmerising images

Shraddha Pandey -

Congress faces criticism as US citizens linked to anti-India Islamic organisations organise registration to meet Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: Minor girl raped and thrown in a well in Giridih, police detain one Kaif Ansari after the victim took his name before her...

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress posts fake survey on Twitter to claim that Kamal Nath will return to power with a heavy majority

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
636,043FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com