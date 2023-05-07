On Sunday, 7th May 2023, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Indian Wrestling Federation and a BJP member, said that even if a single accusation made against him by a section of wrestlers is found to be true, he will hang himself. He made this remark while speaking to the media over the ongoing wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

India’s ace wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia have levelled allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers are protesting against him at Jantar Mantar demanding that the BJP MP be sacked from the post of the WFI chief.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, “Even if a single accusation against me is proven to be true, I will hang myself. I cannot openly talk about all these things as the matter is under consideration by the Delhi police. My family is associated with wrestling for a long time. My uncles were also attached to the sport. I had told them (protestors) on the very first day that if you have any video, or if I have called any of the players, or if they have any witnesses to prove their allegations, they should bring them out.”

He further said, “If you don’t trust me, then you may ask any male or female wrestler in your acquaintance or neighbourhood. Ask them – if this Brij Bhushan Singh is actually a Ravan. Ask them if he has a bad and criminal character. Ask any wrestlers barring these few wrestlers who may be 2, 4, 6, or 10 in number at max. Ask the wrestlers other than these few wrestlers. Ask them what have I done for Indian Wrestling in the last 11 years.”

VIDEO | "I will hang myself even if a single allegation against me is proved," says WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on sexual harassment charges levelled against him by protesting wrestlers. pic.twitter.com/nNiUUKij8T — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2023

Singh also added that he cannot openly discuss all issues since the matter is being probed by the Delhi Police and dared the aggrieved wrestlers to produce evidence corroborating the allegations.

Some of the best wrestlers in India have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, and Singh had previously stated that he would step down as president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) if his party asked it. For more than ten days, Indian wrestlers have been demonstrating at Jantar Mantar.

On Sunday, May 7, Khap panchayat leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana are gathering at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to show solidarity with the protesting wrestlers. Delhi Police has stepped up security, both at the sit-in and the bordering areas of the national capital.

The wrestlers are hoping Khap Mahapanchayat will be massively successful and boost their fight against Singh. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait) have also extended support to the wrestlers.