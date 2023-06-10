The World Hindu Foundation has announced that the World Hindu Congress 2023, a quadrennial global platform for Hindus, will take place for the first time in Bangkok, Thailand from November 24 to 26, 2023. A press release issued by the Foundation said that “this prestigious event will bring together Hindus from around the world to articulate their values, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit in all its vibrance and glory with the theme of “Jayasya Aayatnam Dharmah,” meaning “Dharma, the Abode of Victory”. Seven parallel thematic conferences will be organised in the Congress to address the challenges and opportunities facing the global Hindu community.

World Hindu Foundation said that The World Hindu Congress aims to bring together the 1.2 billion-strong Hindu community, representing 16% of the world’s population, spread across approximately 200 countries. “Hindus have been leaders and catalysts in various spheres of human endeavor, including business, economy, education, governance, media, technology, and culture,” it said.

The World Hindu Congress is held every four years, with the Inaugural Congress held in New Delhi in 2014. The second Hindu Congress was held in Chicago in 2018, commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic address at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893.

World Hindu Congress 2023 will be held at the Impact Exhibition and Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. The 7 Thematic conferences will cover a wide range of sessions and topics, providing delegates with valuable takeaways to implement in their respective communities, according to the foundation.

Each conference will address specific subjects and topics related to its theme, featuring speakers and thought leaders. The findings of each conference will be presented to the Congress as a whole, allowing delegates to critically examine the work and contribute their input.

The seven conferences will be: World Hindu Economic Forum, Hindu Education Conference, Hindu Media Conference, Hindu Political Conference, as the pillars of society and the, Hindu Women Conference, Hindu Youth Conference and the Hindu Organizational Conference as the drivers of society.

The Foundation has said that the WHC 2023 will serve as a pivotal platform for encouraging collaboration among Hindu leaders, activists, and thinkers to come together for insightful discussions contributing to Hindu resurgence. It is focused on areas of strategic importance and deliberates upon the opportunities and challenges faced.

Delegates will have the opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and collectively shape the future course of action. WHC 2023 aims to instil a sense of pride and responsibility within participants, empowering them to fearlessly embrace their duties and responsibilities towards Hindu Dharma, the Word Hindu Foundation said.

Susheel Kumar Saraff, Chairman of World Hindu Congress 2023, stated, “The World Hindu Congress is the quintessential and original yajnya (self-sacrifice) for the greater interest of the Hindu society. It is a shared platform where Hindus from all walks of life, spread across nations, societies, and cultures, can come together to organize and combine their energies for global welfare.”

The cultural and historical connections between India, Thailand and South East Asia, along with the shared Dharmic and cultural values, make Bangkok an ideal host for the World Hindu Congress 2023, according to the foundation. Magnificent symbols of this shared heritage can be seen in landmarks such as Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram in Thailand, Angkor Wat and Phnom Kulen in Cambodia, Prambanan and Borobudur in Indonesia, Kedaram in Malaysia), Cham Temple, Mỹ Sơn in Vietnam and Vat Phou in Laos.

During a press conference announcing the WHC 2023 in Bangkok, key speakers touched upon various aspects of the event.

Dr. Sophana Srichampa, Associate Professor Dr, Mahidol University, highlighted the cultural connections between Bharat i.e. India and Thailand: “The rich cultures of India and Thailand are deeply intertwined. We share a heritage expressed through language, arts, architecture, and tradition. WHC 2023 serves as a bridge between these two nations, fostering cultural, economic, and philosophical connections. It will contribute to the growth and development of both Thailand and the global Hindu community.”

Sushil Dhanuka, President of India-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Thailand, explained the significance of the seven parallel conferences: “The seven conferences held during the World Hindu Congress cover a range of topics pertinent to the Hindu community. We discuss subjects such as economic empowerment, education, media, politics, youth engagement, women’s empowerment, and organizational collaboration. These conferences bring together experts and leaders from various fields to share their insights and inspire the delegates.”

Shri Raju B Manwani, Secretary World Hindu Congress Bangkok, shed light on the organization of WHC 2023: “We expect a significant number of delegates from various countries to attend the Congress. The basic criteria for being a delegate include a commitment to Hindu values and an active involvement in promoting Hindu causes. Apart from the conferences, the congress will feature exhibitions, and networking opportunities. We have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the safety and security of all delegates and honored guests during the WHC 2023. Our priority is to create a conducive and inclusive environment for fruitful discussions and networking.”

The World Hindu Congress 2023 expects a substantial number of delegates from various countries, saying that they are expecting over 3500 participants representing Hindu communities worldwide. Delegates can register for the event at the website of the event. World Hindu Foundation said that it welcomes the participation of all Hindu organizations, associations, and institutions.

For the World Hindu Congress in Bangkok, Thailand to be held from November 24 to 26, registration can be done at discounted rate till 31 July, 2023. Under this, the registration for all delegates will be USD $300, for women it will be USD $200, and for student USD $150.

The foundation said that they can be contacted at the email ID [email protected] for further information and partnership opportunities, while updates about the event can be found on the official website www.worldhinducongress.org and social media accounts of World Hindu Congress.