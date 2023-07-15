On Saturday, 15th July 2023, a shocking incident occurred as a member of the notorious Davinder Bambiha gang managed to escape from police custody while undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. The escaped individual, Surinder Pal Singh, also known as Billa, had been apprehended by the Faridkot police on July 11 following an intense encounter.

During the exchange of gunfire between law enforcement officers and three criminals, Billa sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was subsequently admitted to the medical college for treatment. However, in a surprising turn of events, Billa managed to evade the vigilant police security at approximately 4 am on Saturday.

The escape of Billa has sent shockwaves throughout the region, as the medical college and hospital had been placed under strict police surveillance following the transfer of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a prime accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, from Bathinda jail. Bishnoi had been shifted to the medical facility due to complications arising from gastroenteritis.

Jasmeet Singh, the SP (D) of Faridkot, stated that police teams were currently engaged in an extensive search operation to locate the escaped gang member. He further assured that necessary disciplinary measures would be taken against the responsible officers on duty at the hospital.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjeet Singh said, “Our teams are conducting raids to arrest him. Bishnoi and Surinderpal were kept in different buildings. He did not go towards the building where Bishnoi was kept and used another passage to escape.”

Billa, along with his two associates, stands accused of brandishing firearms and firing shots into the air to intimidate a local trader for extortion purposes in Jaito town. The incident took place earlier this month and prompted swift action from the police.

Police successfully apprehended three gangsters on July 11, following an exchange of gunfire. The police identified the individuals as Shaminder Singh, Satnam Singh, and Surinder Pal Singh, all associated with the Bambiha group. Moreover, authorities seized a weapon and live cartridges from their possession. One of the culprits Surinder Pal Singh sustained injuries during the encounter.

According to the police, they are accomplices of gangster Deepak Maan and were working on his directions. “Maan makes extortion threats to people in the Jaitu area and the accused used to carry forward his instructions,” the police added.

Investigations revealed that the firing incident in the old grain market of Jaito on July 6 was a direct result of extortion demands made to a local trader. Ignoring the repeated calls for extortion, the targeted trader became the focus of the gangsters’ attention, who resorted to firing shots into the air in an attempt to intimidate him.

Despite the heightened security measures implemented at the medical college and hospital, the escape of Billa serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in combating organized crime. The search for the escaped gang member continues as authorities remain committed to ensuring public safety and bringing the culprits to justice.