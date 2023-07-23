On 22nd July, Congress’s party floor leader in Lok Sabha and Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury launched a fresh attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee. His statement came days after the opposition parties formed a new alliance named Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A. to contest against NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In less than ten days, the cracks among the allied parties have started to get wider. Earlier, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had openly opposed any alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after their entry into I.N.D.I.A. coalition.

Speaking at a press conference, Choudhury said, “She (Mamata) came to power in 2011 with the help of the Congress. Then she denied that. The people of the state have become disillusioned with Mamata Banerjee now. So, she felt that she should now join hands with Congress… The Trinamool now desperately needs the Congress.”

He added, “Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra united the entire country. Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is a clear sign of change in India as a whole. The TMC realised that if they did not join with the politics of Rahul Gandhi, then the party would split.”

Interestingly, TMC leaders have shown restraint in giving any statement in return, keeping the alliance in mind. TMC leader Shantanu Sen said, “The TMC came to power in West Bengal with more than 180 seats. That number has only increased, but Congress became zero in 2021. Keeping in mind the alliance, we are not attacking Congress, but that doesn’t mean we are weak. We are powerful enough in West Bengal to fight against the BJP. We do not need anybody’s help.”

Taking a dig at the situation, BJP West Bengal president Suvendhu Adhikari said, “Those who want to fight against this (the TMC) government, come and fight with the BJP. Or create a platform where you can stand and fight all out against the tyrannical state government… If you want to fight against this state government after seeing the pictures of the leaders who attended the alliance meeting, the people of West Bengal will not believe you. This is friendship in Delhi and wrestling in Bengal.”

Punjab Congress revolted against any alliance with Congress

Earlier on 22nd July, Punjab LoP and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that Punjab Congress were against forming an alliance with the ruling AAP party.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “Congress for a long time has been one of the two major parties of Punjab…People wanted a change, they brought these people (AAP) to power, and people have been suffering…Punjab has been suffering economically, law & order and otherwise also…I am sure in the 2024 parliamentary elections, Congress will come back with a big margin. One alliance is led by BJP, the other by Congress, so when they cast their vote, it is going to be either for BJP or for Congress. AAP does not figure anywhere. Why should we form an alliance with AAP?”

Objecting to the alliance between AAP and Congress, he added, “Punjab Congress unit is completely against this (forming an alliance with AAP)… I will meet Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday and request that he not forge an alliance with them (AAP). We were not in alliance with them in the past and will not be in future also.”

Earlier, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring also spoke against alliance with AAP. He accused AAP of targeting Congress leaders and said former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni was “forcibly put in jail”.