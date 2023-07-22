Saturday, July 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCongress leader says Punjab Congress won't ally with AAP days after Rahul Gandhi and...
News Reports
Updated:

Congress leader says Punjab Congress won’t ally with AAP days after Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal came together as a part of I.N.D.I.A

The Punjab Congress unit strongly objected to the party's decision to ally with the AAP under the banner of I.N.D.I.A, stating that reconciliation with Arvind Kejriwal's party, which it accused of targeting Congress leaders, is out of the question.

OpIndia Staff
AAp Congress
Arvind Kejriwal with Rahul Gandhi (Image Source: The Hindustan Times)
1

Days after the announcement of an alliance of opposition parties, named I.N.D.I.A and which included the AAP and Congress, the Punjab Congress unit has expressed its disapproval of joining hands with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Punjab LoP and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said there is no question of Punjab Congress forming an alliance with the ruling AAP party.

“Congress for a long time has been one of the two major parties of Punjab…People wanted a change, they brought these people (AAP) to power and people have been suffering…Punjab has been suffering be it economically, law & order and otherwise also…I am sure in the 2024 parliamentary elections Congress will come back with a big margin. One alliance is led by BJP the other by Congress, so when cast their vote it is going to be either for BJP or for Congress. AAP does not figure anywhere. Why should we form an alliance with AAP?” Bajwa told ANI.

Objecting to the formation of an alliance with Congress, Bajwa said, “Punjab Congress unit is completely against this (forming an alliance with AAP)… I will meet Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday and will request him to not forge an alliance with them (AAP). We were not in alliance with them in past and will not be in future also.”

Earlier, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring too voiced similar apprehensions regarding the party’s inclination to stitch an alliance comprising AAP. He accused the AAP of targeting its party leaders and said former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni was “forcibly put in jail”.

He emphasised that the treatment their leaders received, being targeted and imprisoned, has reached an unacceptable level. Although they refrained from complaining in the past, the recent arrest of their Deputy Chief Minister (former) OP Soni, who is unwell, and was forcefully incarcerated, has crossed the line. Warring held the AAP accountable for any adverse consequences that may befall Soni while in custody. He made it clear that reconciliation between the Congress and AAP in Punjab is out of the question.

The disapproval came days after 26 opposition parties, including Congress and AAP, agreed to be a part of the alliance, dubbed as I.N.D.I.A or the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance, in a bid to stop the Modi juggernaut. However, the staunch opposition it has countered from the Punjab Congress unit suggests that the alliance, which is in all likelihood a consortium of opportunistic political parties driven by the common goal of ousting Modi rather than ideological convergence, may well be on shaky ground as the latent internecine differences surface and threaten to unravel a tenuous coalition.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com