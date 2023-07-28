In a brutal incident from Begusarai, Bihar, a 10-year-old girl has been raped and killed by her neighbor named Guddu Singh. The girl had gone to collect henna leaves at around 10 am on 24th July. After the rape and murder, Guddu Singh reportedly buried her body in the basement of his residence.

The little girl was missing since she left to pick up the leaves. Her family lodged a complaint in the police station after which the police recovered her body from the neighbour’s house on 27 July. The accused is charged with rape, murder, and destruction of evidence.

Bihar Police, however, refused to reveal anything about the case. The news of the horrifying incident quickly traveled across the village and its surroundings. The offender’s home was attacked, ransacked, and torched by an enraged crowd. The house furniture, bike, and car which was parked inside the premises were also set on fire.

The incident happened in the Bachhwara police station area. The family of the perpetrator was questioned repeatedly after the minor didn’t return home, but no one provided any information. Later, the family members of the victim filed a formal complaint about the matter at the Bachhwara police station.

Notably, two servants of Guddu Singh were apprehended. However, they were released soon after following an interrogation by the police. Later, when the victim’s family coaxed both the servants and asked them, they confessed to the crime. The family recorded a video of their statement and sent it to the Superintendent of Police.

Once the servants were taken into custody by the police and subjected to a strict inquiry, the entire episode was exposed. The police reached the scene of the crime and discovered the dead body by digging the ground in the basement of the culprit’s house after it was located with the help of a dog squad. The deceased was partially naked and wrapped in plastic.

Union Minister and MP from the region Giriraj Singh has also attacked the Bihar government regarding this unfortunate occurrence. He posted, “Nitish Kumar has made Bihar a hell. A 10-year-old girl is raped and murdered in Begusarai’s Bachhwada, and according to the news report, even after a written complaint, the police called the two accused to the police station and released them, and later the body was recovered from their house.”

नीतीश कुमार जी ने बिहार को नर्क बना दिया है।



बेगूसराय के बछवाड़ा में 10 साल की बच्ची की रेप के बाद हत्या कर दी जाती है और @firstbiharnews के रिपोर्ट के अनुसार लिखित शिकायत के बाद भी पुलिस दो आरोपियों को थाने बुलाकर छोड़ देती है और बाद में शव उनके घर से ही बरामद किया गया। pic.twitter.com/pSEf5luiAy — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 28, 2023

Notably, Guddu Singh’s public image is already very controversial. The dead body has been taken into custody by the police and transferred to a hospital for postmortem. The case is presently under investigation. The dog squad assisted the police in their probe of the area. According to Assistant of Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar of the Bachhwara police station, a First Information Report has been registered and the whole matter is being looked into.